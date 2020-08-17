Reports: Baltimore Ravens to work out free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant

DANIEL OYEFUSI

The Baltimore Sun (TNS)

The Baltimore Ravens will bring in free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant this week for a workout, according to multiple reports.

Bryant, 31, hasn’t played in an NFL game since the end of the 2017 season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in the middle of the 2018 season but suffered a torn Achilles tendon days after joining the team.

The Ravens reportedly had an interest in the former Dallas Cowboys star after he was released following the 2017 season, but the two sides could not come to an agreement on contract details. Bryant reportedly sought a one-year deal to hit free agency after one season, while the Ravens wanted to offer a multi-year deal to the then-29-year-old.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to comment when asked about the reports.

Bryant has 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his eight-year career, including a league-leading 16 touchdown catches in 2014, when he was named a first-team All-Pro.

Corner has "major" knee injury: Ravens cornerback Iman Marshall suffered a “major knee injury” the day before the team’s first padded practice, Harbaugh announced Monday.

Marshall was one of four players who were absent from the team’s first practice.

“He had been working hard and was practicing well," Harbaugh said. "He just came down on his right leg really awkwardly and he’s going to need major surgery. I believe it’s ACL and MCL.”

Marshall, a fourth-round pick from 2019, was likely to compete with Anthony Averett for one of the final cornerback spots on the 53-man roster.

Harbaugh also said that wide receiver Chris Moore “broke his finger a few days ago.” He's expected out for a few weeks.