Ravens: Season tickets will be deferred to 2021, stadium capacity ‘significantly reduced'

JONAS SHAFFER

The Baltimore Sun (TNS)

The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday announced their first step toward reducing attendance at M&T Bank Stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic, deferring 2020 season tickets to 2021.

In an email to permanent-seat-license owners, the team said seat locations for all fans will be protected and offered for renewal next season. Credits for funds paid toward the 2020 season can be applied to renewal next season or future ticket purchases. A refund can also be requested.

The Ravens said in a release that they expect a “significantly reduced seating capacity” at M&T Bank Stadium this season. If fans are allowed to attend games, social-distancing guidelines and fan safety protocols are expected to limit the capacity of the 71,000-seat stadium to under 14,000.

“To offer a proper level of safety for fans who want to attend games, a reduction in capacity is necessary,” Ravens team president Dick Cass said in the release. “We are disappointed that this will be a disruption for many ticket buyers, but we have an obligation to our fans and our community to keep M&T Bank Stadium as safe as possible.”

The Ravens will give PSL owners priority in purchasing individual game tickets this season once an updated stadium manifest is finalized. Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman said in the release that the team had already sold 62,000 season tickets, and that there is “no equitable way to accommodate in a limited stadium capacity all PSL Owners who are interested in maintaining season tickets for 2020.”

More information on single-game ticket sales will be available later. Fans with questions can request a call from a Ravens ticket office representative by sending an email to ravens.ticketoffice@ravens.nfl.net or by calling (410) 261-7283.