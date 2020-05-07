Earl Thomas (Photo: Kevin Richardson, AP)

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas III was held at gunpoint by his wife last month after she allegedly caught him cheating on her, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

After arriving at a rental home in Austin, Texas, where Thomas was allegedly with other women, his wife, Nina, held his pistol less than a foot from his head, the court documents allege, according to TMZ.

Nina reportedly later told police that she did not think that the gun could fire, as she’d taken out the magazine. According to TMZ, police said the 9 mm Beretta was still loaded and that video of the incident showed Nina pointing the gun at Earl’s head from less than a foot away, with the safety disengaged and her finger on the trigger.

Police reportedly said Earl was able to wrestle the gun away from her.

The woman Earl was with at the rental home reportedly told police that Nina also threatened her and the other woman who was with Earl and his brother, Seth, pointing the gun at them and yelling, “I got something for all you hoes.”

Police said the woman also said that one of the two women Nina arrived at the home with swung a knife during the altercation, according to TMZ.

The Austin Police Department responded to the incident at 3:40 a.m. April 13, according to records, and reportedly found Nina chasing Earl, who had a pistol in his hand, around a car. When cops drew their weapons and ordered them to the ground, they reportedly complied without incident.

Nina and two other women were charged with burglary of a residence, records show. According to TMZ, Nina, who’s identified in the police report as Nina Teresa Baham-Heisser, was also charged with burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They were reportedly released on bond.

Thomas was not arrested. According to TMZ, Nina was issued an emergency protective order that required her to stay 200 yards away from Earl and his alleged lover.

Nina reportedly had discovered the alleged extramarital affair by logging into his Snapchat account after an argument and finding video of Earl with another woman. She then reportedly used his Snapchat account to track his location to the nearby rental home. She brought the two women with her, according to TMZ, and brought his pistol to “scare him.”

When the women arrived, they reportedly discovered Earl and his brother naked in bed with other women.

In an Instagram video posted about an hour before TMZ’s report was published, Earl said his agent had told him the outlet would soon report on an “altercation that happened with me and Nina.”

“I mean, it’s really not anybody’s business,” he said in the video. “It pisses me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today. But instead of talking about us, just keep us in your prayers. Stuff like this happens. You try to live the best life you possibly can, but sometimes it don’t go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. We’re back talking. I’m seeing my kids. Just keep us in your prayers.”

Earl and Nina were married in 2016 and have three children.

Thomas, 31, is coming off a strong bounce-back season in Baltimore. He was named to his seventh Pro Bowl in his first year with the Ravens, starting all but one game after an injury-marred previous three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.