Story Highlights Dover High grad John Kuhn began hosting his own sport-talk radio show on Monday.

Kuhn now headlines the "Nine 2 Noon With Kuhn" show weekdays on WRNW-FM (97.3).

The show is based in Milwaukee. Kuhn was a longtime fullback with Green Bay.

Dover High School graduate John Kuhn has a new gig.

The former Green Bay Packers fan favorite began hosting the "Nine 2 Noon With Kuhn" radio show on Monday morning at WRNW-FM (97.3), the sports-talk station also known as The Game, which is owned by iHeartMedia Milwaukee.

The three-time Pro Bowler became a cult hero in Green Bay during his nine seasons (2007-2015) as a Packers fullback. Fans would chant "Kuhnnnnnn" during those rare instances when the 6-foot, 250-pounder touched the ball. Kuhn's primary role in the NFL was as a blocker, both for the running game and as a pass protector for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While with the Pack, Kuhn played for a Super Bowl title team and five division championship teams.

On his new Milwaukee-based show, Kuhn is paired on air with former Wisconsin Badgers basketball star Brian Butch from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the iHeartMedia team and to continue learning and growing in this industry,” said Kuhn on the station's website. “I look forward to bringing the same energy to the studio that I brought on the playing field during my days as a football player.”

Before starting his new job, Kuhn had done digital and broadcast reports for the Packers and during Green Bay games on WTMJ-AM (620).

Kuhn has had a longtime interest in broadcasting and participated in the NFL Broadcasting Boot Camp in 2015. He spent time during and after his playing career guest-hosting and co-hosting a variety of radio and live sports programs.

Kuhn began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2005 and was claimed off waivers by Green Bay in 2007. He finished his career playing two seasons (2016-17) with the New Orleans Saints, and officially retired as a Packer.

Kuhn was also a college standout at nearby Shippensburg University, where he was a two-time NCAA Division II Academic All-American. He finished his Shippensburg career with 4,685 yards rushing, 53 touchdowns, 5,300 all-purpose yards and 26 games with at least 100 yards.

Kuhn returned to Shippensburg University on Saturday, May 11, as the undergraduate commencement ceremony speaker. He's a member of the Shippensburg University Athletic Hall of Fame.

At Dover High, Kuhn starred at running back, rushing for 2,242 yards from 1997 through 1999. He also competed in basketball, baseball and track. In football, he was the first Dover player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

York County folks who wish to listen to Kuhn's new show can do so at https://www.iheart.com/live/973-the-game-2685/

