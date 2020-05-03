Antonio Brown (Photo: Antonio Brown/Snapchat)

The Baltimore Ravens don’t appear to be considering signing controversial free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. But Brown’s willing to at least show what his offseason addition might look like.

On his Snapchat account Saturday, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star shared a photoshopped image of himself in a Ravens uniform.

Brown worked out with his cousin, Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in their native Broward County, Florida, last month, fueling speculation about a possible acquisition. Jackson said two weeks ago that he’d be “happy if they signed him.”

“He’s a great player,” Jackson said of the seven-time Pro Bowl selection. "He showed it each and every year when he was with the Steelers in the past, but it’s not my decision.”

The Ravens have since drafted two wide receivers. The NFL, meanwhile, is investigating accusations of rape and sexual assault against Brown, 31, made in a civil lawsuit last year by his former trainer.

In an interview Wednesday with Sirius XM’s “Mad Dog Sports Radio,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke generally when asked about the possibility of adding Brown.

“We’re always assessing the players out there on the streets,” DeCosta said. “We’re looking at guys. We’re making decisions that we think are best for the club. If we think there’s a guy out there who fits us, who’s got the skill set to provide value, we’ll certainly pounce on that type of guy. As [former Ravens general manager] Ozzie [Newsome] always used to tell me, we don’t play games until September. So we’ve got a lot of time to build the best team we can build, and we’ll continue to do that."