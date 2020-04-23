Tom Brady (Photo: Elise Amendola, AP)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich aren’t working on the same page of the playbook.

In a week where we learned Brady was asked to leave a closed Tampa park during his workout, TMZ reports that wasn’t the Bucs quarterback’s biggest mistake this month.

On April 7, Brady was set to meet at Leftwich’s house for the first time since signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs. But according to TMZ, David Kramer lives next door to Leftwich and their houses look very similar.

Brady got his signals crossed.

Kramer said he was sitting in his kitchen on the phone when Brady walked through his front door with duffel bags in hand.

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” Kramer told TMZ. “He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face.

“He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?’"

Kramer said Brady was very apologetic and he didn’t blame the GOAT for the error.

“He was like, ‘I am so sorry! I am so sorry!’" Kramer said. “Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don’t think I’ve seen someone leave a house faster!”

TMZ said someone with the Bucs told them Brady maintained social distancing guidelines and was at Leftwich’s to pick up some materials from his new coach.

Brady has to learn the offense … and his way around the streets of Tampa.