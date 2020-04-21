Lamar Jackson (Photo: Matt Rourke, AP)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Tuesday that he’s been named the cover athlete of the next “Madden” video game.

And no, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player is not worried about any curses.

“Patrick Mahomes was on the front” of “Madden NFL 20,” he told reporters during a conference call Tuesday. “He won [Super Bowl] MVP.”

The announcement has not been made official. A spokesperson for Electronic Arts, the video game company that develops the popular “Madden” franchise, did not immediately return respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Jackson would be the second Ravens player ever to grace the cover of “Madden,” which Electronic Arts announced last year has sold more than 130 million copies of games since the franchise debuted in 1988. Linebacker Ray Lewis was on the front of “Madden NFL 2005” after winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2003.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, since I first started playing ‘Madden.’ It’s dope,” Jackson said. “For me to on the front, that’s a dream come true. That’s an accomplishment for the kids around here where I’m from.”

Since Garrison Hearst broke his ankle in 1998, shortly after starring on the cover of Madden NFL 99, most of the players who starred on the game’s cover have suffered an injury the following season. Of the 22 players who have been selected to grace the cover of Madden games through this season, 16 have had troubling or abruptly shortened seasons following their cover debut — including several who suffered season-ending injuries shortly after their game hit shelves.