Mike Curtis, linebacker for the Baltimore Colts, is shown in this 1973 photo. (AP Photo) (Photo: AP)

Former Baltimore Colt Mike Curtis died Monday morning at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida surrounded by loved ones, according to his caretakers and family members. He was 77 years old.

Known to fans as “Mad Dog,” Curtis was born James Michael Curtis in Washington, D.C. He played football for Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, before heading off to Duke University where he was an academic All-American.

Curtis played 11 seasons with the Baltimore Colts at linebacker before joining the Seattle Seahawks expansion team and then for two more years with the Washington Redskins.

Curtis inspired fear and awe on the field because of his size, speed and his agility. He was known for always playing with intensity and played in two Super Bowls with the Colts. Curtis clinched the Colts Super Bowl V victory over the Dallas Cowboys with a late fourth quarter interception.

Details of his memorial are still being finalized.