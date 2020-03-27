Lamar Jackson (Photo: Matt Rourke, AP)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has filed a federal lawsuit against Amazon.com, claiming the online retail giant is allowing third-party sellers to profit from apparel bearing his likeness and catch phrases.

Jackson’s complaint, filed in Florida on Wednesday, asks Amazon to stop selling the products without permission and to provide the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player with compensation and damages. The items in question feature phrases such as “Action Jackson” and “Not bad for a running back.”

The lawsuit alleges that Amazon is damaging Jackson’s Era8 Apparel company, which sells similar products online, and confusing customers who might think he has approved the items.

Amazon, one of the world's largest companies, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.