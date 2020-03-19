FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo, Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates an interception against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game in Detroit. The Lions agreed to trade cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, ending the standout defensive back's seven-year stint in Detroit. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the trade Thursday, March 19, 2020, and that Slay has agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension with Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File) (Photo: Rick Osentoski, AP)

After falling short of nabbing Byron Jones in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles turned to the trade market and dealt for cornerback Darius Slay on Thursday, NFL sources told The Inquirer.

The Eagles are sending 2020 third- and fifth-round draft picks to the Lions for Slay, who had been asking Detroit for a new contract. To make the deal possible, the Eagles signed the 29-year-old Slay to a three-year, $50 million contract with $30 million guaranteed, said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Slay’s average salary of $16.67 million makes him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, just days after Jones was given that crown. Jones, 27, inked a five-year, $82.5 million deal with $57 million guaranteed with the Dolphins.

The Eagles made a strong push to get Jones, but fell short. Miami guaranteed him $40 million in the first two years of the deal, a figure that likely took the Eagles out of the running.

Slay is nearly two years older — he just turned 29 in January — but he has a more accomplished resume than Jones. The 6-foot, 190-pound corner was voted to Pro Bowls after the 2016-18 seasons and was a first-team All-Pro in 2017.

Eagles have had some free-agent busts: He had what some evaluators called a down year in 2019, but he was hampered by a hamstring injury in the first half of the season. Slay, however, gives the Eagles their most accomplished cornerback since they acquired Nnamdi Asomugha as a free agent in 2011.

But Asomugha has been just one of many free-agent busts that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and his staff have been responsible for over the last decade. Their drafts haven’t produced enough starting-caliber corners, either, and questionable recent selections such as Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas were part of the reason Roseman had to look elsewhere for talent.

The Eagles still have eight picks for next month’s draft: one first-rounder (No. 21 overall), a second (No. 53), a third (No. 103), three fourths (Nos. 127, 145 and 146), a fifth (No. 168) and a sixth (No. 190). The third-round pick they sent to Detroit is the 85th overall and the fifth rounder is the 166th overall.

Slay's history: Slay was chosen in the second round of the 2013 draft — in Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s last year as Lions head coach. He almost instantly became a starter. In six seasons, he tallied 17 interceptions and 91 pass breakups.

The Lions had tried to move Slay last season before the trade deadline. The Eagles were reportedly in the mix, but Detroit wanted a first-round pick for their No. 1 corner. Their return was much smaller several months later.

Roseman has become accustomed to parting with his draft picks over the last several offseasons. The Eagles used only five picks in each of the previous two drafts. Roseman has said he would be diligent in keeping as many of his 10 selections this year, but the lure of Slay and the need at cornerback were clearly too great.

Philly defensive backfield: The Eagles re-signed cornerback Jalen Mills to a one-year contract Tuesday, but a move to safety could be in his future. Ronald Darby, who joined the Eagles in a trade before the 2017 season and was re-signed to a one-year deal last offseason, is expected to leave in free agency.

Slay joins an Eagles cornerback group that includes Sidney Jones, Douglas, Avonte Maddox, and Cre’Von LeBlanc. It’s unclear who will start opposite Slay, and if the Eagles are even finished at the position, but he should provide a much-needed upgrade.

Of course, a similar sentiment had been expressed after the Eagles acquired other notable cornerbacks recently. And the results never matched the expectations.