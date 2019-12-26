Don "Wink" Martindale (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BALTIMORE RAVENS)

On Sunday, the NFL regular season will end, and on Monday, the number of head coaches employed in the league will dwindle. No job is forever, especially on underwhelming teams.

With the Ravens’ success this season, John Harbaugh, a front-runner for Coach of the Year honors, isn’t the only coach garnering leaguewide praise. His two coordinators, Greg Roman and Don “Wink” Martindale, have already been linked to several potential head coaching vacancies. When “Black Monday” comes around next week, they’ll find themselves on even more lists.

Roman and Martindale said Thursday that they don’t concern themselves with such speculation. But Martindale acknowledged that his son, Ty, “sends me all those lists and gets mad at the ones I’m not on.”

“I told him, ‘It doesn’t really matter until you get a call,’" said Martindale, whose Ravens defenses have ranked third and fourth in the NFL in efficiency, respectively, according to Football Outsiders, since he took over in 2018. “But you know, we love this city. We love our organization here. It would have to be a dream-type job to take, where you know that you could be able to build the winning culture that we have here.

"And that’s huge in making a decision like that, going from a coordinator to a head coach, because I think that people get put in boxes. I don’t think there’s such a thing as an offensive head coach or a defensive head coach or a special team head coach.”

Roman, who in his first year as coordinator has helped oversee the formation of the NFL’s top offense, led by quarterback and Most Valuable Player favorite Lamar Jackson, said he doesn’t pay attention to the rumors.

“I have so much to do, and I love my job, and I think the most important thing is, you do a great job with the job you’re doing,” he said. “All that stuff will come to pass as it does. It’s in other people’s control, in other people’s hands, so I think we really just focus on your job, and I love my job. I’ve got every minute of every day filled up, so that’s a good thing, too. So just keep it simple.”