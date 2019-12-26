Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) stands on the sidelines during the National Anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 31-15. (Aaron Doster via AP) (Photo: Aaron Doster, AP)

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II said he is “pretty sure” he will play in the team’s divisional round playoff game in two weeks after suffering what coach John Harbaugh categorized as a “mild-to-moderate” calf strain.

Ingram suffered the non-contact injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. He didn’t return to the game and left FirstEnergy Stadium in a walking boot.

“I’m smooth. I’m good, so I’ll be ready for the first playoff game,” Ingram said Thursday, speaking to reporters for the first time since the injury. “I have confidence I’ll be ready to go for that first playoff game.”

Harbaugh announced Monday that Ingram, as well as quarterback Lamar Jackson and additional starters, won’t dress for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ingram said he was worried the injury may have been more severe than it ended up being after he heard “a little pop” and fell to the ground.

“I didn’t have any indicators today, I was feeling good today,” Ingram said. “For that to happen randomly on a step that I’ve taken 8 million times, it was kind of nerve-wracking.

“It just felt like somebody kicked me or hit me in the back of my calf. I didn’t know if Lamar had cleated me when he ran by, but he didn’t. I just felt like somebody kind of popped a balloon in my calf. ... You hear about that feeling a lot of times when guys do more serious stuff, so I’m just happy it wasn’t serious like that.”