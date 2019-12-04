Terrelle Pryor (Photo: AP)

Terrelle Pryor declared he “was coded twice” before medical personnel brought him back to life while tending to the injuries he sustained from a Saturday morning stabbing on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

TMZ shared a social media post Tuesday afternoon from the free agent NFL receiver that showed a full-body shot showing the bandaged-over area of the apparent wounds.

In the post, Pryor wrote that he “was coded twice” and “stared death in the eye in the same place my son was born.”

“Coded,” TMZ explained, is slang hospitals often use in an emergency effort to resuscitate someone having a life-threatening medical episode.

A family spokesman confirmed to the Trib that the person in the post is Pryor, who has yet to be released from the hospital and is expected to remain there for at least the rest of this week.

Police initially responded to the Heinz Lofts in the city’s North Side after neighbors called and reported hearing a domestic dispute in one of the apartments, according to criminal complaints filed in the case.

Officers arrived and found a trail of blood leading to a fourth-floor apartment, police said. They found no victim at the apartment but minutes later received a call that a stabbing victim had shown up at UPMC Mercy hospital, according to police.

Both Pryor and his girlfriend, Shalaya Briston, face charges in connection to the stabbing.

Briston is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Wednesday morning in front of Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey A. Manning.

Pryor’s lawyer, Steve Colafella, has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday afternoon at his office in Beaver.

A witness told police Pryor confronted Briston in the hallway after she’d gone out with friends, according to criminal complaints filed against the two. That confrontation turned physical with Pryor knocking one of the friends to the ground and a “tussle” between Pryor and Briston ensued, police said.

The fight continued into the kitchen where Pryor was reportedly stabbed in his chest, according to police.

Pryor has been charged with simple assault. Briston is charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Pryor has played for the Browns, Raiders, Redskins, Jets and Bills. He was released by the Jaguars earlier this year and is currently a free agent. He was the starting quarterback with the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2008 to 2010. He won the Big Ten Championship twice.

Pryor was a star quarterback at Jeannette High School, leading the Jayhawks to their first state championship in 2007.