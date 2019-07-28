Story Highlights Bruce Arians is in his first season as head coach of the Tampa Bay Bucaneers.

The 66-year-old Arians is a York High graduate.

He's experienced a number of health issues in the past decade.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians pats quarterback Jameis Winston (3) on the helmet during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP)

TAMPA — Bucs coach Bruce Arians feels good.

The York High graduate lost weight. At the age of 66, he’s full of energy and rejuvenated being back on the sideline after one season away.

Heath issues contributed to his decision to retire from coaching following the 2017 season, ending his five-year tenure as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and a lifetime in coaching. And the Bucs’ decision to hire him this past offseason was contingent on him passing a physical.

But on an upcoming episode of HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel that airs Tuesday, Arians told reporter Andrea Kremer that there hasn’t been a year he’s worked as a head coach that hasn’t included a trip to the hospital. He added that even though he’s in better health, there’s no guarantee it won’t happen again.

"Yeah, it might happen again," Arians told Kremer. "But it won't be that serious. I won't miss work."

Kremer then asked Arians why he has such a "cavalier attitude" toward his health, and Arians offered a eye-opening response.

“You can die at any moment doing anything,” Arians responded. “I mean, so why not do what you love to do. If I die on game day, have a drink. Celebrate.”

Arians addressed his health during his first press conference of training camp on Thursday, saying he's kept weight off that he lost in the offseason and is looking to lose more during training camp.

"I didn't gain any weight over the summer," Arians said. "That was (good). And now I can go back on my diet now that the chef is working again and try to lose maybe 10 or 15 before the first game. That first 25 was hard to get rid of. But I feel great. I had a great physical again and I'm ready to roll."

The episode airs at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.