Antonio Brown (Photo: Don Wright, AP)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown will help pay for the college education of the toddler who nearly was hit by furniture Brown was accused of throwing off a balcony in 2018, according to court documents released this month.

A settlement reached in a lawsuit brought by the boy’s grandfather, Ophir Sternberg, requires Brown to pay an undisclosed amount of money that will be invested in a prepaid college fund for the boy and make a donation to an unnamed charity.

Judge Michael A. Hanzman of Florida’s 11th Judicial Circuit approved the settlement July 2 that formalized an agreement reached in April.

Brown tweeted — and later deleted — about the settlement late Monday. A screenshot of the tweet was captured by the law firm representing Sternberg and shared with the Tribune-Review.

“The legal dispute between Ophir Sternberg and me has been resolved, with a confidential sum of funds being donated to charity. I am sorry that an incident occurred. I apologize for any statements we made in court filings or otherwise to Mr. Sternberg and family. I wish Mr. Sternberg my best with regard to future endeavors and through this settlement, seek to make amends with Mr. Sternberg and family,” Brown wrote in a tweet at 11:02 p.m. Monday that was deleted about an hour later.

Alan J. Kugler, the attorney representing Sternberg, said the terms of the settlement restrict what he can say in the matter. He confirmed the settlement and provided a copy of the court order approving it. The specifics of the settlement are confidential.

The incident happened April 24, 2018, at a luxury apartment complex in Miami where Brown was leasing a unit. The boy and his grandfather were walking near the pool at the complex when large and heavy objects started to fall from the building. Brown was accused of throwing the objects, which landed within a foot or two of the pair, according to a statement from a spokesman for Kugler.

Brown, who turns 31 on Wednesday, is a Miami native and was a wide receiver for the Steelers from 2010 until March, when he was traded to the Oakland Raiders.