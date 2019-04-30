Story Highlights Hakeem Kinard has been invited to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie minicamp.

Hakeem Kinard (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY)

Another York County athlete is reportedly getting his shot in the NFL.

This prospect, however, will get to make his bid for a roster spot in front of a coach from York County.

York Catholic High School graduate Hakeem Kinard has been invited to rookie minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Christian Shanafelt of NFLDraftBible. The Bucs just happen to be coached by York High graduate Bruce Arians, who is in his first season as Tampa Bay's head coach.

Kinard was a standout defensive back with the Saint Francis Red Flash in Loretto in western Pennsylvania.

The former Fighting Irish star is the second local player this week to receive an invitation to a rookie minicamp. Earlier this week, York Suburban graduate Matt Kauffman, a standout offensive lineman from Towson University, got a minicamp invitation from the New Orleans Saints.

Kinard was a 2018 third-team STATS Football Championship Subdivision All-American. He was a big part of a defense that ranked in the FCS top-10 in both scoring and total defense. Kinard ranked fourth on the team with 57 tackles and third on the team with 9.5 tackles for loss. He ranked third on the team with nine passes defended and had a team-high two interceptions.



He was in the top 20 in each of those categories across the Northeast Conference, earning him first-team All-NEC honors as a result. Kinard closed his SFU career with 157 career stops, with 18 coming for loss.

Kinard, who was a team captain for the Flash, also earned the Whalley Sportsmanship Award at SFU.

— Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.