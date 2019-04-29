Story Highlights Matt Kauffman has received a minicamp invitation from the New Orleans Saints.

Kauffman was an All-America offensive lineman at Towson University.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 309-pounder started 41 games during his Towson career.

York Suburban High School graduate Matt Kauffman is going to get his shot in the NFL.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 309-pound offensive lineman has received a rookie minicamp invitation from the New Orleans Saints. The minicamp will take place in early May.

Kauffman is coming off an All-America season for Towson University, which plays at the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision level.

Kauffman was named to the 2018 Walter Camp FCS All-America Team after the 2018 season. It was Kauffman's first-ever All-America honor. The team was voted on by select head coaches and sports information directors among FCS schools across the nation.



Kauffman was also a First Team All-Colonial Athletic Association offensive lineman. He was Towson's starting right tackle for all 12 games this past season for Towson. The senior helped protect Tom Flacco, the CAA Offensive Player of the Year, and was a member of an offense that scored 34.5 points a game and gained 465 yards per contest.

Kauffman helped Towson to a 7-5 overall record, including 5-3 in the CAA.

During his career, he made 41 career starts for the Tigers.

Kauffman also excelled in the classroom for Towson. He recently was recognized as a member of the 2019 National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society. To qualify, players must have graduated or finished their collegiate football careers with a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average as undergraduates and been "starters or significant contributors" throughout the 2018 season. Kauffman was also a member of the FCS Athletic Directors Association Academic All-Star Team.



At Suburban, Kauffman played for head coach Jeremy Jones and earned All-York-Adams League Division II honors, as well as earning Second Team All-East Coast honors.

