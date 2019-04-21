Donovan McNabb (Photo: FILE PHOTO)

Donovan McNabb had some strong opinions on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

On a CBS Sports Radio show with Zach Gelb Saturday morning, McNabb said Wentz needs to deliver, and quickly, to keep his job as Eagles quarterback.

“I think in the next two years or so, he needs to find a way to get out of the second round of the playoffs,” McNabb said. "What Nick Foles was able to do, take them to a Super Bowl and then possibly take them back to the NFC Championship proves that, hey, some people can get into that offense and be very successful. [Wentz] hasn’t been healthy. He hasn’t really proven to me, besides the year before he got hurt, in his first year, of really the MVP candidate. He needs to get back to that mode.

Carson Wentz (Photo: Mary Schwalm, AP)

“I think, personally, if he can’t get out of the second round in the next two, maybe three, years, but really two years, to be honest with you. If he can’t get out of the second round, they should look to possibly draft another quarterback because you just don’t know about his durability. Staying healthy is very key in this league. The team only goes as far as their quarterback takes them. And they put so many eggs in the basket with Carson Wentz and he has to prove that in the next two years.”

In McNabb’s third season as an Eagle, he led the team to an 11-5 season and a NFC Championship berth, his first of five chances at a trip to the Super Bowl. It appears he has the same expectations for Wentz that he had for himself early on.

Wentz missed six games last season, including the team’s final four with a stress fracture in his back. Nick Foles, now a Jacksonville Jaguar, led the team to an unlikely playoff berth and a win in the wildcard round against the Bears. Wentz, who tore his ACL during an MVP-caliber 2017 season, has yet to play a full season.