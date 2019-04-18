Story Highlights John Kuhn has joined the Green Bay Packers as a sports analyst.

Kuhn played for the Packers for nine years as a blocking fullback.

The Dover High School graduate officially retired from the NFL in early March.

Dover High School graduate John Kuhn is seen here during his playing days with the Green Bay Packers. AP FILE PHOTO (Photo: FILE PHOTO)

John Kuhn's NFL playing career is over.

The Dover High School graduate, however, now has a new pro football career analyzing the game that he played for decades.

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers announced that Kuhn has joined the organization as a sports analyst for the team's digital, broadcast and game presentation department.

"Looking forward to my rookie year. I've got a ton to learn," Kuhn said on his Twitter site, @kuhnj30.

Kuhn was a 6-foot, 250-pound blocking fullback for the Packers for nine years. During that time period, he played for a Super Bowl title team, five division championship teams and also became a a folk hero for the Packers' fans, who would loudly chant "Kuuuuuuuhnnn" whenever he received one of his rare touches of the football.

Kuhn has had a longtime interest in broadcasting and participated in the NFL Broadcasting Boot Camp in 2015. He spent time during and after his playing career guest-hosting and co-hosting a variety of radio and live sports programs.

According to the Packers website, Kuhn will create and contribute content to the Packers’ digital properties, including packers.com and the team’s social media platforms.

Kuhn began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2005 and was claimed off waivers by Green Bay in 2007, where he went on to earn three Pro Bowl selections (2011, 2014-15).

He finished his career playing two seasons (2016-17) with the New Orleans Saints, and officially retired as a Packer in March of this year.

Kuhn was also a college standout at nearby Shippensburg University, where he was a two-time NCAA Division II Academic All-American. Kuhn will return to Shippensburg University on Saturday, May 11, as the undergraduate commencement ceremony speaker.

Information from Packers.com contributed to this report.