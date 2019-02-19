Story Highlights Tom Matte is the latest announced guest for York Area Sports Night.

Matte was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Baltimore Colts from 1961-1972.

Matte was also an Ohio State All-American and a Ravens radio broadcaster.

Tom Matte (Photo11: PHOTO COURTESY OF TOMMATTE41)

A Baltimore Colts legend is the latest announced celebrity guest for the 2019 York Area Sports Night program.

Tom Matte, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Colts, is the third announced guest for the 55th annual show, which is set for Thursday, April 4, at Heritage Hills Golf Resort and Conference Center.

The two celebrities previously announced for the show were Baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy.

Matte, who was an All-American at Ohio State, primarily played running back for the Colts, but did enjoy one memorable stint at quarterback for Baltimore.

Matte, now 79, enjoyed a 12-year career during the Colts’ glory years from 1961 through 1972, finishing with 4,646 rushing yards, 2,869 receiving yards, 1,367 kickoff return yards and 57 touchdowns. He was a member of Colts’ Super Bowl V championship team in 1971, although he missed the game because of an injury.

In Super Bowl III in 1969, Matte enjoyed a standout performance, rushing for 116 yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.5 yards per carry, which is a Super Bowl record. The Colts, however, lost the game to the New York Jets in a monumental and historic upset, 16-7.

During the 1965 season, Matte filled in as the Colts’ emergency QB when starter Johnny Unitas and backup Gary Cuozzo both went down with season-ending injuries. Matte, who played QB at Ohio State, led the Colts to a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the regular-season finale. In the playoffs, Matte and the Colts lost in overtime to Green Bay, 13-10.

Colts head coach Don Shula put a list of plays on a wristband that Matte wore during the games. That wristband is now on display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Matte disowned the Colts when they left Baltimore for Indianapolis in 1984. However, when NFL football returned to Baltimore, Matte became a radio announcer for the Ravens from 1996 through 2005.

Tickets for the Sports Night program are $80 in advance and $100 at the door, if available. The public celebrity reception will run from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. From 6:15 p.m. until 7:45 p.m., there will be an exclusive celebrity dinner with a live auction for celebrities, hosts, sponsors and guests.

Tickets for the celebrity reception may be obtained by sending a check or money order (payable to York Sports Night Inc.) to: York Area Sports Night, 211 Pauline Drive, Suite 201, York, Pa 17402. For more information, visit yorksportsnight.com.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.