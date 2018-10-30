Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) fumbles the ball, recovered by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ramik Wilson (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP)

The Green Bay Packers have traded running back and kick returner Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens for a seventh-round draft choice.

Montgomery is moving on two days after fumbling a kickoff return with about two minutes left in a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after being told by coaches to take a touchback if the kick went into the end zone. The turnover cost the Packers a chance to drive for a potential game-winning score.

The Ravens released linebacker Albert McClellan to make room.

In his fourth NFL season, Montgomery has registered 1,676 yards from scrimmage (849 rushing on 177 attempts and 827 receiving on 97 catches), scoring 10 total touchdowns.

In seven games this season, he has recorded 105 rushing yards and one touchdown on 26 carries, adding 15 receptions for 170 yards.

The 6-foot, 216-pounder has posted 794 yards on 35 kickoff returns (22.7 avg.) during his career.

Green Bay originally selected Montgomery out of Stanford in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.