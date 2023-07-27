Spring Grove's Eli Brooks signs professional basketball contract in Italy

Former Spring Grove basketball star Eli Brooks has signed a contract with Italian team Pallacanestro Trieste in advance of his second professional season, the club announced Thursday.

Brooks, who starred for the Rockets before spending five seasons at the University of Michigan, went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft and signed with the Indiana Pacers. He spent last year with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the franchise's G-League team, and played with Indiana's summer league squad earlier this month.

He'll leave for Italy in mid-August, joining a Pallacanestro team that will play in Lega Basket Serie A2 after going 11-19 and being relegated from Serie A this past season. Trieste is located in the far northeast corner of Italy, right by the Slovenian border. Brooks is the first of two foreign players to join the squad for the 2023-24 season, per the team's news release.

Brooks scored 2,426 points in four seasons at Spring Grove and averaged 29.7 points as a senior, closing his career with a trip to the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals. He enrolled at Michigan in 2017 and developed from a defense-first role player into an all-around weapon, scoring 1,010 of his 1,157 career points in his final three seasons. The Wolverines reached the 2018 national title game as well as an Elite Eight and two Sweet 16s during Brooks' career.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 6.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 29 total games with Fort Wayne last season. He shot 41.7% from the field and 38.3% on 3-pointers. In his second consecutive summer league with the Pacers, Brooks made three appearances and logged 76 minutes, scoring six points in each game and shooting 7-of-19 from the field overall. He shared the floor in those games with fellow York County native Jarace Walker, Indiana's first-round pick this year.

Pallacanestro Trieste did not release the terms of Brooks' contract, but overseas opportunities often provide players with more money and stability than the G-League. Another former York-Adams League standout, Dallastown's Four McGlynn, has played for a slew of European teams since finishing his college career in 2016.

Brooks said throughout his Michigan career he would be open to playing internationally. Now he'll get the chance to be among the centerpieces of his new squad as it looks to return to the top level of Italian professional basketball.