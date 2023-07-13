York County's Jarace Walker, Eli Brooks share floor at NBA summer league

York County may not have a lengthy history of producing NBA players, but the area is well represented at this year’s NBA summer league.

Jarace Walker, a New Freedom native who played high school basketball in Florida and starred at the University of Houston, is playing in his first professional games with the Indiana Pacers after being selected No. 8 overall in last month’s NBA draft. And among his teammates in Las Vegas is Eli Brooks, the former Spring Grove and University of Michigan standout who’s scrapping for an opportunity on the big stage.

Walker has appeared in all three of the Pacers’ summer contests thus far, while Brooks joined him on the floor for the first time Wednesday night. The Pacers dropped Wednesday’s contest to fall to 2-1 in summer league play; they’ll play again Friday night and at least once more to close out their Vegas stay.

First impressions: Walker has certainly demonstrated the talent that made him a top-10 pick, his skill and athleticism both standing out against summer league competition. He checked in at 6-foot-7 and 249 pounds at the NBA combine but has the length (7-foot-3 wingspan) and quickness to be a versatile two-way player in the pros.

In three games, Walker is averaging 13.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks last Saturday against the Washington Wizards, then followed with 16 points, four boards and four assists Monday against the Orlando Magic.

On Wednesday, the rookie notched 20 points and nine rebounds in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He’s done a little of everything along the way. Walker has handled a wide range of defensive assignments, holding his own against shooters and guards while mixing in some highlight-reel blocks at the rim. Offensively, his passing has been perhaps his most impressive trait, and he’s even dribbled the ball up to initiate plays on occasion.

Walker’s scoring efficiency was his biggest question mark coming out of Houston, and he’s clearly got a long way to go. He shot 3-of-13 from the floor in his debut, then 7-of-17 and 8-of-19 in his next two outings to put his field goal percentage at 36.7%. He’s just 4-of-18 on triples and 4-of-9 on free throws. Walker flashed his range occasionally at Houston but was an inconsistent offensive presence; he’s still just 19 and will be given time to develop, but his ceiling as a pro likely hinges on what strides he can make.

Of course, Walker’s fit with the Pacers’ regular-season roster will be much different than in summer league. He’ll likely be leaned on as a complementary piece when playing alongside standout guards Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. Starting center Myles Turner is more versatile than Isaiah Jackson and Oscar Tshiebwe, with whom Walker has shared the frontcourt this summer; that should allow Walker to flex his own dynamic ability. No matter how the pieces fit together, though, it’s clear the rookie belongs in an NBA rotation.

Getting a chance: For Brooks, meanwhile, sticking in the NBA was always going to be a challenge. He’s a 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard in a league that’s bigger than ever before. He signed with the Pacers after going undrafted out of Michigan in 2022, playing for the team in the summer league and preseason before ultimately being sent to the G League.

In 29 total games with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in 2022-23, Brooks averaged 6.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 41.7% from the field and 38.3% from distance. He was named to Indiana’s summer league roster again after averaging 3.3 points and 2.7 assists in just under 10 minutes per game last year, and while he didn’t see game action Saturday or Monday, he logged 23 minutes Wednesday and shared the floor with Walker for much of that time.

Brooks scored six points on a pair of 3-pointers, finishing 2-of-4 from deep and 2-of-5 overall and adding two rebounds and two assists. He’ll hope to build off that performance when the Pacers play the Dallas Mavericks at 6:30 p.m. Friday on NBA TV.

With a win, Indiana could advance to the summer league playoffs; four spots are available, with three teams currently 3-0 and the Pacers tied for the second-best point differential among the 13 teams currently 2-1. Should they make the semifinals, they’ll take the court Sunday for the right to play Monday. Otherwise, they’ll have one more game either Saturday or Sunday.

Brooks and Walker are five years apart in age and took vastly different roads to this moment in their basketball careers. But the two York County natives can look forward to at least one more weekend as teammates, with the hope of more to come.