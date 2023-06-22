Jarace Walker selected at No. 8 overall in NBA draft, to join Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker is officially highest NBA draft pick in York County history.

The Indiana Pacers landed Walker with the eighth overall pick in Thursday's draft via trade with the Washington Wizards. The New Freedom native who attended Susquehannock through middle school, played his high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida and spent one season at the University of Houston will now be headed to Indianapolis.

The Pacers initially held the seventh pick in the draft, but swapped places with the Wizards for additional compensation. The trade was unofficial, so NBA rules mandated Walker be handed a Washington had as he graced the stage after his selection.

Walker is a 6-foot-7, 249-pound forward with elite athleticism who is considered one of the best defensive prospects in this year's draft. Scouts believe he has both the length — his wingspan measured 7-foot-2.5 at the NBA combine — and the quickness to guard at least all three frontcourt positions. That's especially valuable in a league where teams are increasingly switching on defense and relying on versatility. Walker was not an offensive centerpiece in college and isn't expected to be an impact scorer in the NBA right away, although he does exhibit several promising tools on that end of the floor.

He is the highest draft pick from Houston's program since Hakeem Olajuwon went No. 1 overall to the Houston Rockets in 1984. Olajuwon won two titles in a Hall of Fame career.

Walker won the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest for Houston, which earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16. Walker had 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in his final collegiate game against Miami; he also registered 10 rebounds and six blocks in the Cougars' second-round win over Auburn.

As an eighth-grader playing for Susquehannock's freshman team, Walker was an explosive 6-foot-4 forward with clear potential. He enrolled at IMG, which pulls talent from all over the country, and was part of a GEICO high school national championship team in 2019. Walker was a McDonald's All-American as a senior, and the No. 11 prospect in the Class of 2022, per 247Sports Composite rankings. And now he's one of the cornerstones for a young Pacers team that showed signs of progress in 2022-23.

Indiana finished 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 35-47 this season. Young point guard Tyrese Haliburton broke through and made the All-Star team, while Bennedict Mathurin was among the league's best rookies. Walker is slated to fill the Pacers' hole at power forward and share the frontcourt with center Myles Turner as Indiana looks to take the next step.

Walker's first professional games will come in summer league action early next month. Indiana is not among teams slated to participate in Sacramento or Salt Lake City, but all squads will converge in Las Vegas from July 7-17.