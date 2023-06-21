York County's Jarace Walker ready to learn NBA destination in draft

New Freedom native Jarace Walker is set to begin his next chapter in the NBA.

The powerful forward and former Houston Cougars standout is a projected top-10 pick in Thursday’s draft. And while he left York County before playing high school basketball, there will be plenty of reason for celebration in the local hoops community.

Walker attended Susquehannock through middle school and played on the Warriors’ freshman team as an eighth-grader. He then enrolled at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where he was part of a 2019 GEICO national championship team as a freshman and blossomed into a McDonald’s All-American and the No. 11 prospect in the 2022 class.

At Houston, Walker earned American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and helped head coach Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars earn a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They were among the betting favorites to win it all — it helped that the Final Four was in Houston — but fell to Miami in the Sweet 16 as the tournament bracket descended into chaos. Walker finished his lone college campaign averaging 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists while starting 35 of 36 games.

MORE:Campbell wins gold, Rodriguez breaks own world record on national track stage

MORE:Northern York softball celebrates first-ever state championship

MORE:Nick Parker turns in solid start in Omaha, but Virginia sent home in two games

The NBA draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN. Only a handful of players from south central Pennsylvania, let alone York County, have ever played in the association. And even among that group, Walker has the potential to set himself apart.

Power and speed: Walker fits the physical mold of a dynamic NBA forward. He measured in at 6-foot-7 and 249 pounds at the NBA combine — Houston listed him at 6-8, 240 — with a wingspan of 7-foot-3. He combines that frame with impressive mobility and lateral quickness. In an NBA where teams value players who can guard multiple positions on switches, that makes Walker an especially appealing prospect.

And there aren’t many pure defenders better than Walker in this draft class. He thrived on that end of the floor for Houston from the perimeter to the paint. Walker averaged 1.3 blocks per game for the season but had 15 in his final four contests, including 10 rejections across his last two games. He had 10 rebounds and six swats in an NCAA Tournament win over Auburn and followed with 11 boards and four blocks in the Cougars’ Sweet 16 loss at Miami.

Offensively, Walker’s tools and potential may exceed his prior production. He’s shown a knack for finishing at the basket in traffic as well as dishing out accurate passes from the post back outside. He manned somewhat of a playmaker’s role in his senior season at IMG, then demonstrated improvement as a spot-up shooter at Houston.

Walker profiles as a stretch power forward in the NBA with the ability to moonlight as a small-ball center. The league’s trends toward up-tempo offense with spacing and defensive switching both play right into his biggest strengths.

Question marks: While Walker’s defense and athleticism alone make him a lottery prospect in this draft, it’s fair to wonder whether he can develop into a lead actor offensively or if he’ll remain in the supporting cast. He was on star-studded teams at IMG and Houston where he didn’t have to be a top scorer, but he won’t get away with too many stretches of offensive anonymity in the pros.

Walker shot a respectable 34.7% on 2.8 triples per game last season, but he’ll have to prove himself from NBA 3-point range. He also shot just 66.3% on 2.2 free throw attempts per contest, which would be subpar among pro forwards of his caliber. Walker’s handle still needs refinement as well, as loose dribbles and forced passes contributed to his average of 1.5 turnovers. He had some big nights offensively but failed to reach double-digits in 17 of 36 games.

There’s always the question of competition surrounding non-power conference prospects; while few questioned Houston’s quality during the season, Walker and the Cougars were rarely tested athletically in the American. These concerns, however, apply less to someone like Walker whose physical tools are just about undeniable. His defense and athleticism have shined wherever he’s gone, and that should continue wherever he goes next.

Draft outlook: The 2023 draft stands out for its certainty at the top and its question marks everywhere else. Victor Wembanyama, the slender 7-foot-4 Frenchman with jaw-dropping perimeter skills at 19 years old, will go first overall to the San Antonio Spurs. Scoring guard Scoot Henderson and Alabama forward Brandon Miller are expected to go second and third in some order, although the Charlotte Hornets’ plans at No. 2 remain unclear and rumors have swirled about both picks being available in exchange for established stars.

Walker is part of a deep second tier that still seems like it could unfold in any order. He’s joined by a bevy of perimeter standouts — 6-foot-7 twins Amen and Ausar Thompson of the Overtime Elite league; small forwards Cam Whitmore (Villanova) and Taylor Hendricks (UCF); and dynamic guard Anthony Black (Arkansas). Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin has been a late riser up draft boards and could ultimately crack into this group.

It’s possible but seems unlikely that Walker will stay in Houston and go No. 4 overall to the Rockets, who have multiple frontcourt pieces in place from previous drafts. The Detroit Pistons at No. 5 need versatile defenders who can shoot, which makes Walker an enticing option but far from the only one. The Orlando Magic have a history of drafting versatile forwards and could do so again with No. 6, even though their existing centerpieces both play the position.

The Indiana Pacers at No. 7 appear to be the most obvious fit for Walker in this range, as they have a young backcourt in place but have a hole at power forward and could use a defensive ace. If Walker goes to the Washington Wizards at No. 8, he’ll be about as close as possible to his hometown and become a cornerstone of what appears to be a hard reset after the Bradley Beal trade.

Most mock drafts have Walker off the board by this point, and with No. 9 Utah and No. 10 Dallas both needing positional versatility, don’t expect him to fall too far.

Walker’s promise was certainly present as a 6-foot-4 eighth-grader at Susquehannock. His talents are soon to be on full display for the entire basketball world.