Hanover man lives his dream, earns chance to become crew chief on NASCAR's top circuit

DANTE GREEN

717-505-5418/@TaySean14

Hanover's Keith Wolfe has had the chance to become a crew chief on NASCAR's Cup Series circuit.

Wolfe got his first chance as a Cup Series crew chief on NASCAR's top circuit on May 15.

Wolfe was the crew chief that day for the Live Fast No. 78 Ford driven by BJ McLeod.

Many people spend years wondering what they’re going to do when they get older.

Some people, however, know when they are kids exactly what they want to do.

They dream about it and spend their whole lives doing whatever it takes to make the dream become a reality.

Hanover’s Keith Wolfe is one of those people.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

He knew from a young age that he wanted to be involved in car racing and he has done just that.

On Sunday, May 15, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut as a crew chief for the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford driven by BJ McLeod at Kansas Speedway.

Wolfe has also been a crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series for the past decade. But he said the opportunity to work on NASCAR’s top circuit was one that he has been working toward for years.

“This is what you dream for as a young person in the sport,” the 45-year-old South Western High School graduate said. “It didn’t hit me until the national anthem. It was good to know that people recognize your hard work. Slowly and surely, you are accomplishing what you dreamed of.”

Started as a driver: Wolfe started as a driver in dirt-track racing but quickly figured out he was better coaching others than driving himself. So, he decided to focus more on the engineering part of the game and how to make cars go fast and make the parts on the car run safely for his drivers.

More:Central York High grad Ben Beshore achieves dream as crew chief for NASCAR star Kyle Busch

More:Big names in area racing to be honored during packed Memorial Day weekend on dirt tracks

“I found I had more talent doing the math,” he said. “I wasn’t a bad driver, but I felt my talents better fit making cars go fast. I went to college for computer science, not mechanical engineering, but I understood how to make the numbers work.”

He got his chance after Lee Leslie, McLeod’s original crew chief, was suspended for four weeks for a loose wheel, which is a common penalty in the sport. Wolfe had a similar chance last racing season to become a crew chief on the Cup Series circuit but turned it down because he felt he needed another year in the Xfinity series.

Unfortunately for Wolfe, the opportunity didn’t produce the desired results. The No. 78 car blew a tire, forcing the team to pull out of the race early with a last-place finish. Still, it was a chance for Wolfe to raise his profile.

Then last week, with Wolfe again acting as crew chief for McLeod, they teamed up for an 11th-place finish in the All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway, which featured 16 drivers.

Wolfe will be the crew chief for the Ryan Preece No. 5 this week in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway and will return to the Cup Series the following week with McLeod and Live Fast Motorsports No. 78 for an event at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

For the season, McLeod is 33rd in the Cup Series point standings.

Living the dream: After making it to his first Cup Series race after a decade in the sport, Wolfe isn’t focused on how long he will be there. He said as long as he has a chance to work in one of the three major NASCAR series, he’s living the dream.

“You bounce around garages and sign new contracts, but I have a long relationship with BJ. I don’t see myself anywhere else,” he said. “I always pictured it as, you have to set big goals. Years ago, I just wanted to be anywhere in NASCAR. Once you get there you want to take it another step. I always set new goals.”

His motivation goes beyond the dreams he had when he was younger. He wants to build a successful Cup Series team from the ground up and keep everyone focused on accomplishing the same goal.

“You have to build it all together. Drivers and families,” Wolfe said. “One part of my job is managing my team, another managing the mechanic and managing the over-the-wall guys.”

Working from Hanover: Wolfe does most of his work for his team from home and over Zoom. He said that it’s an advantage that he can stay in Pennsylvania and do his job. He cited it as a reason why he is content where he is right now.

“I work seven days a week,” he said. “I come home to my farm and raise my pigs. I spend time with my family. BJ gives me a lot of opportunities that I might not get anywhere else. I’m old school. I believe in loyalty.”

Even when the crew chief isn’t at the track, his hands are still helping someone with a car somewhere. His business, Pulse Transport, has allowed him to stay connected to his passion for cars.

Helping youngsters: Still, Wolfe’s focus has been NASCAR. It has given him an outlet to connect with those in the racing community and help local kids.

“I like to get more people involved in the sport,” he said. “I have a large platform to get people involved into racing. I can reach out to a lot of people. I like to give the kids passes and get them out to the tracks. Introduce them to the game.”

Reach Dante Green at dgreen@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @TaySean14.