NASCAR will require star driver to complete sensitivity training for use of R-word

ALEX ANDREJEV

The Charlotte Observer (TNS)

NASCAR will require Cup Series driver Kyle Busch to complete sensitivity training before the start of next season as a result of language he used that violates NASCAR’s member conduct guidelines.

The star driver said the R-word, a derogatory term for individuals with intellectual disabilities, when speaking to media members Sunday after a dramatic playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Busch was eliminated from postseason contention and was frustrated with how driver Brad Keselowski raced him.

“It’s frickin’ (R-word), man, and so stupid,” Busch said in a clip posted by NBC Sports reporter Dustin Long that was widely circulated. “I don’t understand these guys. I should beat the s--- out of him right now is what I should do, but that doesn’t do me any good either.”

Busch issued an apology on his Twitter account Sunday evening.

“In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it,” Busch wrote.

A NASCAR spokesperson said that the sanctioning body will not fine Busch for the language.

Keselowski issued the following post on Twitter Sunday night: “Since some people are copying me on social media with other’s comments I’ll say this in response-I used to get mad when people said mean things about me and respond out of anger. Now I just feel bad for them. For their family’s sake, I have no desire to go any deeper than that.”

NASCAR announced its latest ruling regarding Busch’s mandated sensitivity training on Monday evening. The rule book states that NASCAR may fine, suspend and/or terminate membership for individuals who issue communications that “criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, ... or handicapping condition.”

In January, Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan was also required by NASCAR to complete sensitivity training for her use of the R-word during an iRacing session. Deegan told the Observer in February that her sensitivity training was conducted on Zoom over a few hours through The Arc, an advocacy organization serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She said that she found the training informative.