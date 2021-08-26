Director of NASCAR’s Cup Series faces animal cruelty charges, steps away from his position

ALEX ANDREJEV and MICHAEL GORDON

The Charlotte Observer (TNS)

NASCAR Cup Series director Jay Fabian has stepped away from his role in response to multiple animal cruelty charges.

According to court documents filed in Mecklenburg County, Fabian is facing two felony counts of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor charge of the same violation. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.

An arrest warrant issued Aug. 20 by the Mecklenburg County Police Department states that an incident occurred July 21 in which Fabian, “did, intentionally and with malice, deprive his dog, Jasper, of all necessary sustenance in which to live, causing the animal to suffer unjustifiable pain, suffering, and death in a torturous and cruel manner.”

The arrest warrant for the other felony charge states that Fabian, “did cause torment and unnecessary suffering (extreme dehydration and starvation almost to the point of death) of his dog, Aubrey, by the malicious and cruel omission of care and neglect.”

The final warrant for the misdemeanor charge states that Fabian, “unlawfully and willfully did intentionally torment and deprive of necessary sustenance an animal, a dog named Roscoe owned by Jay Fabian.”

FOX Sports first reported the temporary leadership transition at NASCAR, indicating that several people will fill in to cover Fabian’s duties. Kip Childress, assistant director of the NASCAR Cup Series, will assume many of Fabian’s day-to-day responsibilities. Xfinity Series director Wayne Auton and Truck Series managing director Brad Moran will handle race control duties during this Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway.

In a statement, NASCAR said in full:

“NASCAR takes the situation seriously, and will continue to gather information as it becomes available. Jay Fabian will step back from his role until this matter is resolved. NASCAR will have no further comment.”

Fabian has served as the managing director for NASCAR’s top series since 2019. He previously served as the managing director of technical integration for NASCAR, which included duties conducting post-race technical inspections for all three national series. He also formerly served as an over-the-wall crew member, tire changer and occasionally jack man in the lower-level Xfinity Series, and he was a shop foreman at Michael Waltrip Racing between 2007 and its closure in 2015.

NASCAR’s rules require that any member charged with violating the law, meaning a misdemeanor and/or felony, notify NASCAR prior to the next scheduled event or within 72 hours of being charged, whichever is earlier.