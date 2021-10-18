Lincoln Speedway honors its 2021 award winners; plus other regional dirt-track notes

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Lincoln Speedway honored its 2021 award winners on Saturday night.

Freddie Rahmer won the 410 sprint championship at Lincoln for a second straight year.

Rahmer was also honored as the Mechanic of the Year in the 410 sprint class.

Lincoln Speedway wrapped up its season on Saturday.

As part of that program, the track presented its season-ending awards.

After last season, when the speedway banquet was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Adams County track elected not to have a banquet again this season, and instead presented its awards at the final show.

With rain delaying the start of the program by nearly three hours, Lincoln presented many of the awards as the track was being prepared for action. Of course, the 358 sprint champion was not decided yet, so that presentation had to wait until after Saturday’s show.

In the 410 sprint class, Freddie Rahmer got awards as the track champion for the second year in a row, and also as the Mechanic of the Year.

Devon Borden was honored as the Rookie of the Year. He won similar honors at Williams Grove.

Aaron Bollinger was named as the Most Improved Driver, after getting a win in his second season in the sprints.

Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter was honored as the Harry Fletcher Memorial Sportsmanship winner.

In the 358 sprint ranks, Steve Owings had to wait until the end of Saturday night to be honored as the track champion. It’s an honor he also claimed at Trailway.

Riley Emig was named Rookie of the Year in the 358 sprints. Emig was racing with the 410 sprints on Saturday night, and passed along that he would be joining those ranks next season.

Justin Foster, who got his first Lincoln 358 sprint win during the season, was named as the Most Improved Driver in the 358 class.

The Harry Fletcher Memorial Sportsmanship Award for the 358 division went to Brett Wanner. Wanner, of course, is deaf, but still managed to win a race at Lincoln despite a season of mechanical woes.

While the actual award will have to wait until the York County Racing Club presents its annual Hall of Fame banquet in January, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri locked down the Champion Racing Oil Central Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Series championship with his third-place finish at Lincoln on Saturday. The title is Macri’s first on the overall circuit.

It might be a good thing that he locked down his crown now. Word is he will be racing in California this coming weekend.

PIT STOPS

Hoffer victorious at BAPS: Joey Hoffer led all 20 laps to win the limited-late-model feature at BAPS Motor Speedway on Sunday evening.

Hoffer's win at the northern York County track came over Ben Whitaker, with Zach Kauffman, Travis Mease and Dover's Chase Billet in the top five.

In the legends feature Jorjie Sweger claimed her second win of the weekend, and third in a row at BAPS. Sweger's win came over Seth Kearchner, Jeremy Ott, Travis McClelland and Mike Racine.

Steve Davis won the sportsman-modified feature, and then later came back to win the 602 crate-modified feature. The win in the 50-lap crate-modified event gave Davis a perfect record of six wins in six BAPS races for the 602 crate cars.

Cotter Cantwell won the classic car feature.

York's Pat McClane won the 50-lap feature for the extreme stock. McClane's win came over York's Jason Townsend, followed by Dover's Austin Hogue, Etters’ Chase Rehbein and York's Sam Rial.

Brian Walls topped the street-stock feature. Walls’ second win of the weekend at BAPS came over Eric Tripp, with Jimmy Combs, Bailey Tolson and Greg Diehl in the top five.

The limited-stock feature went to A.J. Hoffner.

This weekend: With the local season winding down, races are getting harder to find at this time of the year, but this weekend still has plenty of action.

For open-wheel fans, Saturday’s show at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County has a lot to offer.

The 410 sprint cars highlight the action, along with BAPS’ own super-sportsman class. Also on the program are the extreme stocks.

The 305 sprints have their biggest race of the year on Saturday at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County. Joining the action at the Port on Saturday are the limited late models and the four-cylinder limited stocks.

Trailway offers Halloween Havoc on Saturday with a junk-car demolition derby, figure-eight racing, scramble cars and powder puffs.

For super-late-model fans, the Bedford Fairgrounds in western Pennsylvania offers up a big two-day show, with Saturday’s feature offering $21,000 to win.

This weekend’s racing action will bring a close to the seasons at Port Royal, Trailway and Bedford. BAPS has one other show on its agenda — the Sprint Car Showdown on Nov. 13.

Future events: For those with a desire to travel a little bit, the Bridgeport, New Jersey, track has a big weekend of racing during the first week in November, with the United States Auto Club East Coast 360 wingless sprints on Friday, the United Racing Club winged 360 sprints on Saturday and the modifieds on Sunday.

Of course, that is the same weekend as the Dirt World Finals for the World of Outlaws sprints and late models and the DIRT modifieds at Charlotte.

For those looking ahead to other winter activity, the Gambler’s Classic indoor auto races are set to return to Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on the last weekend in January. Some might note that Steven Kemery, who won Saturday’s sportsman-modified feature at Port Royal, is a regular in the indoor series.

Also, the Racing Xtravaganza is set to return to the York Expo Center on the first weekend in February.

CHAMPION RACING OIL

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads

(Wins in parenthesis)

1. Anthony Macri (9) 1,373

2. Danny Dietrich (5) 1,199

3. Lance Dewease (8) 1,181

4. Freddie Rahmer (6) 1,083

5. Brent Marks (9) 1,073

6. Chase Dietz (3) 660

7. Logan Wagner (3) 654

8. Alan Krimes (2) 598

9. Justin Peck (4) 534

10. Dylan Cisney (1) 529