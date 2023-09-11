Tuscarora 50 race postponed; Courtney wins Friday race at Port Royal

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

It was a washed-out weekend across the Central PA racing circuit, as all local racing was rained out Saturday and the highly-anticipated Tuscarora 50 wasn't contested at all. But one big event was completed at Port Royal on Friday night.

2022 All Star champion Tyler Courtney won Friday’s Night Before the 50 sprint car event at Port Royal. The win was worth $10,000.

Courtney had to fend off a host of challengers for the win. Lance Dewease finished second with Zeb Wise, Logan Wagner and Cory Eliason in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Parker Price Miller, Danny Dietrich, Brent Marks, Dylan Cisney and Kerry Madsen.

Thursday's show at Port Royal was also rained out. Saturday's Tuscarora 50 was rescheduled to Sunday only to be rained out once again. Plans for a makeup date were not yet announced as of Monday morning.

Outside the area, Dale Blaney won Saturday's sprint car feature in Sharon, Ohio, over his brother Dave Blaney.

West Coast Outlaws: The World of Outlaws competed in the three-day Gold Cup at Chico, California, over the weekend.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson opened the week with a win Thursday. Shane Golobic, Corey Day, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart and Brad Sweet completed the top five.

Friday’s event went to Buddy Kofoid, with Justin Sanders, Dominic Scelzi, Spencer Bayston and Rico Abreu in the top five. Brock Zearfoss was 18th.

In Saturday’s main event, local California driver Corey Day scored the big win over Sanders, Kofoid, Dominic Scelzi and Sweet. Schuchart was seventh.