Latest weekend of rainouts continues season-long trend at local race tracks

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Rain hit the local racing circuit hard once again last weekend.

Port Royal Speedway lost the first and last days of its Tuscarora 50 weekend; a new date for the running of the Tuscarora 50 is in the works but hasn’t been announced yet. And that was just the latest postponement in the area this season.

At Port Royal, the loss of the original date for the Tuscarora 50 marks the 13th rainout of 2023. The Port has completed 21 shows. It’s not just regular shows that have been rained out — the Port also lost two World of Outlaw shows, which were not rescheduled. Two PA Speedweek shows were rained out, although one was made up a day later. The Living Legends Dream race was also rained out on its original date and made up later.

Williams Grove currently stands at 16 shows completed and 11 rained out. Those rainouts at the Grove include two World of Outlaws shows and one PA Speedweek show.

Lincoln has been a little luckier, hosting 24 shows while losing eight to the rain. BAPS has raced 18 times while losing eight.

PA Speedweek had its most rainouts ever this season. In addition to Williams Grove and Port Royal races were rained out at Selinsgrove and Grandview.

Week 3 football roundup:Slew of high school games suspended by storms

Weekend whiparound:Dallastown girls' tennis stays undefeated, sets up showdown

The fact that many of the events lost to rain this season were bigger shows adds to the hurt for local tracks. In many cases, those big races that draw bigger crowds help the track financially make it through the regular shows when the crowds may not be as large.

Then consider the fact that a number of the shows that were held were run under threatening skies, and some maybe should have been postponed as well. It’s certainly rained on the parade plenty of times this season for the local tracks.

This week: Williams Grove is in action on Friday with big events for both divisions. The 410 sprints will compete in the Billy Kimmel Memorial event with and added purse, including $6,000 to win. Kimmel lost his life in a sprint crash at the Grove in 2007 at age 27.

The 358 sprints at the Grove will race in their biggest event of the season there. It’s known as the Match Race and has an interesting story. The Match Race was first held last year — the Grove put up a regular purse for the race, then offered to match any donations made by businesses and fans up to $5,000 for an added purse. As of last weekend, the total purse for this event was up to $21,000. The other neat part of this is that the extra money is divided equally over all starting spots in the feature.

Lincoln will be racing Saturday with the same two divisions. The 410 sprints will race in the Brian Montieth Classic, named in honor of one of Lincoln's more recently retired and more popular drivers. Montieth should be on hand to greet fans. The 358 sprints will also compete.

Selinsgrove has a two-race weekend, with both events named in honor of the late track champion Jimmy Nace. Saturday, it's the Jimmy Nace Memorial National Open for the 410 sprints. On Sunday, the 360/358 sprints get their shot at the Jimmy Nace Memorial National Open.

BAPS Motor Speedway will be back in action Saturday with the super sportsman racers headlining. Also on the program are the limited late models, extreme stocks and classic cars.

Late-season lookahead: As the season winds down, there are still some big races planned. That’s part of the reason Port Royal has to search for a good date to reschedule the Tuscarora 50.

BAPS has the Kevin Gobrecht Classic planned for the 410 sprint cars on Sept. 23. This one pays $10,000 to win.

Williams Grove’s National Open is the following weekend, with the World of Outlaws in town and $75,000 going to the champion. The Outlaws stick around for the following weekend at Port Royal.

Then Lincoln comes back On Oct. 14 with the Weldon Sterner Memorial Race, which this year will pay $20,000 for its 20th running.

The Nov. 11 Les Stewart Classic for the 410 sprints at BAPS will offer $25,000 to the winner this year.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 9/8

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1352 16

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 1287 5

3. 23 Devon Borden 1007 7

4. 19 Brent Marks 938 8

5. 71 Anthony Macri 951 7

6. 39m Lance Dewease 568 3

7. 13 Justin Peck 509 1

8. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 496 1

9. 44 Dylan Norris 478 1

10. 5 Dylan Cisney 471 2

11. 2D Chase Dietz 457 3

12. 99m Kyle Moody 445 1

13. 11 T J Stutts 403

14. 5w Lucas Wolfe 389 2

15. 75/5 Tyler Ross 370

16. 45 Jeff Halligan 358 1

17. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 350 1

18. 17B Steve Buckwalter 338 2

19. 12 Blane Heimbach 285 1

20. 55 Mike Wagner 268

21. 69k Logan Wagner 267 1

22. 39T Cameron Smith 267

23. 24 Rico Abreu 235 3

24. 26 Zeb Wise 224 2

25. 88 Brandon Rahmer 219