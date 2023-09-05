Tuscarora 50 returns to Port Royal, highlights weekend slate

Bryan Householder

This weekend, Port Royal Speedway will reel off the 56th Annual Tuscarora 50 for the sprint cars. The All Start Circuit of Champions will sanction the three-day affair.

The first running of the Tuscarora 50 was on September 21, 1968, with legendary Mitch Smith driving to the win in Gary’s Auto Wreckers No. 5. In fact, Smith would win the first three runnings of the Tuscarora 50 race before Dover’s Smokey Snellbaker took the fourth staging in 1971. Snellbaker would win again in 1979.

Lance Dewease has won this race seven times to lead all drivers. Doug Wolfgang won four in a row from 1984 thru 1987. Other four-time winners are Fred Rahmer and Greg Hodnett. Joining Smith as three-time winners are Lynn Paxton and Todd Shaffer.

Two-time Tuscarora 50 winners in addition to Snellbaker are Keith Kauffman, Bobby Allen, Donnie Kreitz Jr., Doug Esh and Stevie Smith. Single event wins have gone to Kenny Weld, Steve Smith, Jimmy Nace, Garry Howsare, George Ferguson Jr, Dave Blaney, Lenny Krautheim III, Mike Erdley, Brian Montieth, Brent Marks, Donny Schatz, Aaron Reutzel, Logan Wagner and last year’s winner, Anthony Macri.

That list of winners includes 15 drivers who are in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

For the past several seasons, the Tuscrora 50 has become a three-day event. Last year, Macri won the opening event on Thursday, with Dewease winning Friday before Macri came back to win the 50 on Saturday.

This year will again be a three-day event, with Thursday’s program offering $10,000 to the winner. The PASS 305 sprints join in Thursday’s program.

Friday will again offer $10,000 to win, with the super late models also racing that night.

Saturday is all 410 sprint cars with the running of the Tuscarora 50 and also a special non qualifiers feature. The Tuscarora 50 offers up $56,000 to win for its 56th running.

Some local tracks will take the weekend off, while others offer up different programs.

Williams Grove won’t race on Friday, but will open its gates Saturday for track time for vintage cars from the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing. BAPS Motor Speedway also takes the weekend off, with Saturday set aside for Lanternfest, a very popular event for local citizens.

Lincoln Speedway will race on Saturday, but without any open-wheel classes of racing. The limited late models will headline Saturday’s show. Also on the program are the Central PA Legends cars, the extreme stock cars and the front-wheel driver four-cylinder limited stocks. The limited stocks will have a makeup feature from the rainout on Independence Day weekend.

Hagerstown offers up its Nationals weekend for the support classes around the area. The late model sportsmen, crate late models, semi lates and pure stocks compete. Friday will be a qualifying night with main events held on Saturday.

Limited late models join micro sprints at Clinton County on Friday, while the wingless super sportsmen join the micros at Path Valley Saturday.

The URC 360 sprints race at Georgetown, Delaware, on Friday.

NOTES

Brent Marks was last weekend’s biggest winner with victories at both Williams Grove and Lincoln. Sunday's Lincoln win in the Dirt Classic was worth $20,000, while Friday's Jim and Sandy Kline Tribute race at Williams Grove ended up paying $7,100 to the champion.

While Marks had a great weekend, which also included a second-place at Lincoln on the opening night of Dirt Classic weekend, it almost went sour Sunday evening during the dash. Saturday’s top four finishers plus Sunday’s four heat winners ran a dash to determine the top eight starting spots in the feature.

On the final lap of the dash, Marks attempted a move on Troy Wagaman Jr. for the lead, only to clip Wagaman’s rear bumper. Marks did a complete 360-degree spin and a major wheelie, but managed to regain control to finish fifth in the dash. So he started fifth in the feature and went on to win.

Front to back: Tony Jackson earned the victory at the Gary Wolford Memorial Sportsman 100 Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway, but he didn't do himself any favors beforehand. Jackson set the fastest time in time trials, which gave him the honor of drawing an inversion pill for the starting lineup of the race. All positions from 1-12 were in the bag. Jackson drew the 12.

After coming back to win the race, Jackson joined his father, Larry Jackson, as the only father-son duo to win the event.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 9/4

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1352 16

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 1271 5

3. 23 Devon Borden 1007 7

4. 71 Anthony Macri 951 7

5. 19 Brent Marks 924 8

6. 39m Lance Dewease 533 3

7. 13 Justin Peck 509 1

8. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 496 1

9. 44 Dylan Norris 478 1

10. 5 Dylan Cisney 459 2

11. 2D Chase Dietz 457 3

12. 99m Kyle Moody 445 1

13. 11 T J Stutts 403

14. 5w Lucas Wolfe 389 2

15. 75/5 Tyler Ross 370

16. 45 Jeff Halligan 358 1

17. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 350 1

18. 17B Steve Buckwalter 338 2

19. 12 Blane Heimbach 285 1

20. 55 Mike Wagner 268

21. 39T Cameron Smith 267

22. 69k Logan Wagner 242 1

23. 24 Rico Abreu 235 3

24. 88 Brandon Rahmer 219

25. 67 Justin Whittall 218