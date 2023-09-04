Rahmer picks up 13th win of the season at Lincoln Speedway

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Freddie Rahmer’s dominance at Lincoln Speedway continued with Saturday’s Kick off to the Dirt Classic. Rahmer’s win in the 30-lap feature was his 13th at Lincoln this season. The win was worth $10,000.

Rahmer started second and beat pole sitter Lance Dewease through the first and second turns to grab the lead on the first lap. While Rahmer set the pace at the front for the rest of the race, the battle for second place was torrid throughout the race. In the end, Brent Marks took second with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, and Danny Dietrich taking the next two spots. Those four drivers were locked into Sunday’s Dirt Classic. Justin Peck finished fifth, with Dewease, York’s Chase Dietz, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr, Tanner Thorson and Cory Eliason in the top 10.

Jayden Wolf won his second race in as many days with his first Lincoln win of the season in the 20-lap 358 sprint car feature. Wolf started third and became the third leader of the race when he passed Frankie Herr for the top spot on the eighth lap. Kody Hartlaub came from ninth to finish second, with Herr, Doug Hammaker and Strinestown’s Logan Rumsey in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Scot Fisher, York’s Brett Strickler, Nick Yinger, early leader Nat Tuckey, and York’s Jordan Strickler.

On Sunday, Brent Marks drove to his second consecutive Dirt Classic win at Lincoln. This one was just as thrilling as last year’s event. The win was worth $20,000.

Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr took the early race lead from the pole position, with a host of challengers close behind. Action behind the leader was so intense that two incidents altered the outcome of the race. The first involved Justin Peck and Hanover’s Dylan Norris, who flipped his racer. Peck restarted at the rear. Later Rahmer, Macri and Tanner Thorson were involved in another incident. All but Thorson continued from the rear.

Meanwhile, Marks was advancing from his fifth starting spot. He had actually just cleared Rahmer and Macri when they tangled on the 19th of 40 laps. It was on that restart that Marks was able to pass Wagaman for the lead. Marks looked to have a clear shot at the win until Danny Dietrich began a charge that saw him pass Marks on the final turn. Mark shot back below Dietrich on the strait a way, and reached the finish line just .036 seconds before Dietrich.

Wagaman finished third with Cory Eliason and a hard charging Peck completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brandon Rahmer, York’s Chase Dietz, race hard charger Cory Haas, of York, who started 23rd, Lance Dewease and Tyler Ross. Macri was credited with 13th and Freddie Rahmer 16th.

Etters' Sammy Rial won the extreme stock feature event, taking the lead from Hunter Fulton on the ninth of 20 laps. Fulton, Felton’s Bob Scott Jr., Hanover’s Jason Townsend and Tyler Knaub completed the top five.

Port Royal: Devon Borden came from the 10th starting spot to claim his fifth Port Royal win of the season Saturday. Borden’s win the the 25-lap sprint car feature was worth $5,000.

Borden’s win came over Hunter Schuerenberg, with Steve Buckwalter, Logan Wagner and T J Stutts in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Ryan Taylor, Jeff Halligan, Blane Heimbach, Dan Shetler and Dylan Cisney.

The Butch Renninger Memorial for the super late models fell to Gregg Satterlee for his third Port win of the season. Satterlee’s win in that race was worth $7,333. Trevor Feathers finished second followed by York’s Rick Eckert, Tyler Emory and Dan Stone.

Devin Hart, Renninger’s grandson, took the $3,333 win in the Renninger Memorial limited late model feature. Spike Moore, Shawn Shoemaker, Austin Berry and Casey Steinhoff completed the top five.

Cisney, who is really the mayor of Port Royal, drove to victory in the 72nd Annual Labor Day Classic at his hometown track Monday afternoon.

Cisney came from the 10th starting spot to best Dillsburg's Anthony Macri for the $6,000 win in the 25-lap feature. Brian Brown finished third with Gerard McIntyre Jr and Parker Price Miller in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Danny Dietrich, Tyler Courtney, Devon Borden, Sam Hafertepe Jr and Hunter Scheurenberg.

Williams Grove: Brent Marks won his second in a row in Williams Grove’s Jim and Sandy Kline Tribute race Friday evening. Marks’ win in the 25-lap feature ended up being worth $7,100 after the Kline’s added $1,100 to the winner’s share of each event at the Grove Friday. The cars the Klines fielded through the years were No. 22, thus the $2,200 contribution to the purse.

Marks started second and led the entire distance for the win, with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Danny Dietrich, T J Stutts and Brian Brown in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Freddie Rahmer, Lance Dewease, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr, Hanover’s Dylan Norris and Devon Borden.

Jayden Wolf scored his first career Williams Grove 358 sprint win, and it was worth $2,600 with the extra cash provided by the Klines. Like Marks, Wolf started second and led the entire distance, despite heavy pressure from second place Doug Hammaker. Norris, Jay Galloway and Chad Criswell completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Steve Owings, Scott Fisher, Kyle Keen, Derek Locke, and Wellsville’s Chris Frank.

BAPS: Tony Jackson raced to victory in the Gary Wolford Memorial Sportsman 100 at BAPS Motor Speedway Saturday evening. Jackson led twice during the 100-lap contest, first taking the lead from Matt Ondek on the 68th lap, losing it to Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger on the 72nd lap and then regaining the lead for good on the 85th lap. Mike Enders finished second, with Jay Fannasy, Dellinger and Eric Walker, who led the first 15 laps, in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Luke Deatrick, Brogue’s Tyler Wolford, Troy Rhome, Eric Rutz and Scott Grace.

Dover’s Jed Latshaw took his second limited late model win of the season over Bobby Beard, Mike Walls, Etters’ Matt Adams and Travis Mease.

Greg Reed was the 602 modified winner.

World of Outlaws: The three day World of Outlaws event at Skagit, Washington, saw three different winners. Thursday, Sheldon Haudenschild was the winner over Bred Sweet, Giovanni Scelzi, Tanner Holmes, in the Hanover-based Shark Racing mount, and Spencer Bayston. Brock Zearfoss was 13th and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart 16th.

Friday Rico Abreu was the winner over Haudenschild, Corey Day, Donny Schatz and David Gravel. Schuchart was 14th.

In Saturday’s main event it was Sweet the winner over Day, James McFadden, Buddy Kofoid and Gravel. Schuchart was 13th and Zearfoss 21st.

All Stars: The All Stars hosted a two-day show at Attica, Ohio. On Friday, Kerry Madsen was the winner over Tyler Courtney, Kyle Reinhardt, Zeb Wise and Craig Mintz.

Saturday, Wise took the win over Courtney, Madsen, Reinhardt and Chris Windom.

Path Valley: Trent Yoder was the wingless super sportsman winner at Path Valley Saturday. Cole Dewease won the 600cc micro sprint feature.

Selinsgrove: Midwest invader Brian Brown won Sunday’s 25-lap sprint car feature at Selinswgrove. Brown’s first local win of the season was worth $5,000.

Brown’s win came over Dylan Cisney, with Ryan Smith, Blane Heimbach and Lucas Wolfe in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Austin Bishop, Shiloh’s Landon Myers, T J Stutts, Jason Shultz and Derek Locke.

York’s Rick Eckert drove to the win in the super late model feature event. Eckert’s win came over track win leader Jeff Rine, with Dylan Yoder, Shaun Jones and Dan Stone.

Dover’s Coleby Frye was the limited late model winner with Austin Berry, Ryan Zook, Devin Frey and Tyson Mowery in the top five.