Labor Day weekend to be even busier for local racing circuit

Labor Day weekend has always been a big holiday on the local racing circuit. This year, it has gotten even bigger.

At last year’s Dirt Classic at Lincoln Speedway, it was announced that the 2023 edition would become the Dirt Classic Weekend, and the action was being moved from mid-September to the Labor Day weekend. This year’s Dirt Classic is a two-day show being run on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

The kickoff to the Classic is being held Saturday evening. The sprint cars will be racing for $10,000 to win, with the top four finishers locked into the Dash for Sunday’s program. The 358 sprints also compete Saturday.

Sunday has the Dirt Classic itself. Sunday’s heat winners will join the previous night’s top four finishers in the Dash, which will determine the top starting spots. The Dirt Classic will offer $20,000 to win and $1,000 just to start. The extreme stocks will also compete.

Last year’s Dirt Classic went down to the final lap, with Brent Marks taking the win from Anthony Macri on the last lap.

There is plenty of other sprint car racing this weekend as well. Williams Grove will start things off Friday with the Jim and Sandy Kline Tribute for the sprint cars. The Klines were sprint car owners from 2001-10 and currently sponsor the Central PA Sprint Car point series. Several of their past drivers and crew members will be on hand for a pre-race interview session with the Klines. The sprint cars race for $6,000 to win this night, with the 358 sprints also on hand.

BAPS Motor Speedway has a big Saturday show on tap as well. The annual Gary Wolford Memorial Sportsman 100 is on the slate. The Sportsman 100 started in 1975 at Silver Spring, moved to Lincoln when the Springs closed, then shifted to BAPS when they began running the super sportsman cars on a regular basis. Also on the BAPS card are the limited late models and the 602 modifieds.

Port Royal will have a two-race weekend as well. With the sprint cars opening the Juniata County Fair on Saturday, the super late models take center stage with the Butch Renninger Memorial Race, offering $7,333 to win. The limited late models also compete. Monday afternoon, Port Royal is back in action with the 72nd Annual Labor Day Classic. With the fair as a backdrop, this daytime race has become a major event in the area. The sprint cars race for $6,000 to win, while wingless super sportsmen and front-wheel-drive four-cylinder cars also compete.

Selinsgrove is set for a Sunday show of sprint cars, super late models and limited late models.

Bedford has a two-day race weekend planned as well. Friday’s Labor Day 55 for the super late models offers up $12,055 to win. The late model sportsmen headline Sunday.

Hagerstown will wrap up its point season Saturday with the late model sportsmen, crate late models, pure stocks and semi lates.

Path Valley’s Saturday show includes the wingless super sportsmen and micro sprints.

Notes: Freddie Rahmer still leads the nation in 410 sprint car wins, although he didn’t win last weekend and AJ Flick did win at Lernerville. Rahmer has 15 victories to Flick’s 14.

Kyle Reinhardt raced with the All Stars in Michigan on Friday and Saturday, then drove home to compete at BAPS Sunday. He won his heat and was racing second early in the feature at BAPS when he spun, collecting Rahmer and knocking both from the race.

The super sportsman cars hadn’t competed at Williams Grove in several years before last weekend. Seeming every time they were scheduled, it rained. Still, both the winged and wingless cars put on good shows Friday evening. The winged race was a real thriller, with Kenny Edkin edging Tony Jackson and Scott Dellinger at the line. Dellinger had led until the last lap.

Saturday’s time trials at Lincoln saw a margin of just 0.036 seconds between the top four cars.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 8/27

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1284 15

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 1163 5

3. 23 Devon Borden 933 6

4. 7BC Anthony Macri 831 7

5. 19 Brent Marks 789 6

6. 39m Lance Dewease 487 3

7. 13 Justin Peck 469 1

8. 44 Dylan Norris 466 1

9. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 438 1

10. 99M Kyle Moody 445 1

11. 2D Chase Dietz 425 3

12. 5w Lucas Wolfe 369 2

13. 5 Dylan Cisney 364 1

14. 75/5 Tyler Ross 360

15. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 350 1

16. 11 T J Stutts 344

17. 45 Jeff Halligan 342 1

18. 17B Steve Buckwalter 308 2

19. 55 Mike Wagner 268

20. 39T Cameron Smith 267

21. 12 Blane Heimbach 246 1

22. 24 Rico Abreu 235 3

23. 67 Justin Whittall 218

24. 69k Logan Wagner 217 1

25. 8/12 Billy Dietrich 209