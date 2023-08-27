Chase Dietz pulls away from Freddie Rahmer to win Kramer Klash at Lincoln Speedway

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

York’s Chase Dietz collected $7,300 for his win in Saturday’s Kramer Klash at Lincoln Speedway. The 35-lap race honoring the late Kramer Williamson marked Dietz’ second Lincoln win of the season and third overall.

Pole sitter Devon Borden, the Port Royal point leader got the jump on Dietz at the start of the race, and held the lead over the second place starter for 12 laps before Dietz was able to wrest away the lead. In the closing stages of the race Dietz had to hold off 12 time Lincoln winner and point leader Freddie Rahmer to secure the win. Rahmer had to settle for second, ending a string of five consecutive victories. Brent Marks finished third followed by Danny Dietrich and Justin Peck in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Borden, Tyler Ross, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., Aaron Bollinger and Hanover’s Dylan Norris.

Like Dietz, Kyle Spence’s win in the 20-lap 358 sprint feature was his second at Lincoln this year and third overall. Spence started fourth and took the lead from pole sitter Kyle Keen on the third lap. Steve Owings finished second with Kody Hartlaub, Frankie Herr, and Keen in the top five. Rounding out the top ten were York’s Brett Strickler, Matt Findley, Scott Fisher, Preston Lattomus and Wellsville’s Chris Frank.

Williams Grove: Brent Marks won Friday’s Jack Gunn Memorial sprint car feature at Williams Grove. Marks collected $8,000 for his win in the 25-lap feature event.

Hanover’s Dylan Norris grabbed the early race lead from the pole position and held sway for 16 laps. That is how long it took Marks to advance from his sixth starting spot. Once in front, Marks went on to best Norris by 2.282 second for the win. Lance Dewease finished third with Danny Dietrich and Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Justin Peck, Freddie Rahmer, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, Devon Borden and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody.

The 20-lap winged super sportsman feature turned into a real barn burner. Kenny Edkin used a last lap pass to score the win. Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger led from the start, but Edkin quickly advanced from fourth to challenge Dellinger. Late in the race, Tony Jackson arrived on the scene from his ninth starting spot. It was a three car war over the last laps, with Edkin claiming the lead on the final lap and Jackson taking second. Dellinger was third after leading 19 laps, with Russ Mitten and John Edkin in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Matt Ondek, Troy Rhome, Wellsville’s Scott Geesey, Timmie Barrick and Brogue’s Tyler Wolford.

In the 20-lap wingless super sportsman feature, Jackson wasn’t to be denied. He came from the eighth starting spot to take the lead from Cliff Brian Jr on the seventh lap. Brian finished second just ahead of his uncle Billy Brian Jr. Andy Burkhart and Chad Thomas completed the top five.

Port Royal: Hudson O’Neal scored the $50,000 win in Saturday’s Lucas Oil super late model race at Port Royal. O’Neal’s win came over Mike Marlar, Jonathan Davenport, Matt Cosner and Brandon Overton.

Friday’s Twin 25-lap features for the Lucas Oil cars saw O’ Neal and Brandon Overton the winners.

In the first race, O’Neal got the $5,000 win over York’s Rick Eckert, with Ricky Thornton Jr., Cody Overton and Tim McCreadie in the top five.

The second race saw Brandon Overton the $5,000 winner over Davenport, Marlar, Michael Norris and Chris Ferguson.

George Dixon Jr won Saturday’s Mid Atlantic Modified race.

BAPS: Russ Mitten won Saturday’s super sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway. Mitten’s win came over John Edkin with Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, Kenny Edkin and Scott Grace in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Troy Rhome, Matt Ondek, Jay Fannasy, Steve Wilbur, and York Haven’s Daniel John.

Scott Palmer topped the limited late model feature with Dover’s Jed Latshaw second. Dover’s Charles Potts, Devin Frey and Jake Moser completed the top five.

York’s Patrick McClane was the extreme stock winner over Etters’ Sam Rial. Felton’s Bob Scott Jr, Hunter Fulton and Hanover’s Jason Townsend completed the top five.

Steven Kemery was the 602 modified winner.

Selinsgrove: Mike Melair won Saturday’s PASS 305 sprint feature at Selinsgrove. Melair’s win came over Nick Sweigart, Zach Rhodes, Tyler Snook and Ken Duke Jr.

Trent Brenneman was the limited late model winner over Taylor Farliing Hared Fulkroad, Daulton Bigler and Maddox Smith.

Nate Romig was the roadrunner winner.

World of Outlaws: Hanover’s Logan Schuchart swept the World of Outlaws weekend in North Dakota.

Friday Schuchart used a late race pass to win at River Cities Raceway in Grand Forks. Sheldon Haudenschild, Donny Schatz, Brad Sweet and Caron Macedo completed the top five, Brock Zearfoss was tenth.

Saturday at Red River Raceway in Fargo, Scbhuchart led all the way to win over David Gravel, Buddy Kofoid, Giovanni Scelzi and james McFadden. Zearfoss was 15th.

All Stars: Zeb Wise was Friday’s All Star winner at Tri City, Michigan. Kerry Madsen, Kraig Kinser, Chris Windom and Bill Balog completed the top five. Kyle Reinhardt was 17th.

Saturday at Butler, Michigan, Tyler Courtney was the winner over Madsen, Windom, J J Hickle, and Adam Kekich. Reinhardt was 21st.

URC Grandview: Robbie Stillwaggon was Saturday’s URC 360 sprint car winner at Grandview. Dallas Schott, J T Ferry, Josh Weller, and Tyler Reser completed the top five.

Others: A J Flick won his 14th feature of the year in Saturday action at Lernerville, while Aaron Reutzel was Saturday’s winner at Knoxville.