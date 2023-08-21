Wise wins All Star Kramer Cup sprint car feature at Selinsgrove

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Zeb Wise won Sunday’s Kramer Cup All Star feature at Selinsgrove. Wise led all 30 laps for the $10,000 win.

Brent Marks came from the eighth starting spot for second, with Danny Dietrich getting third from 13th to earn the hard charger award. Tyler Clourtney and Justin Peck completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dylan Cisney, Kerry Madsen, Devon Borden, Blane Heimbach and Kyle Reinhardt.

Kruz Kepner won the PASS 305 sprint feature over Etters’ Austin Reed. Zach Rhodes, Ken Duke Jr. and Tim Iulg completed the top five.

