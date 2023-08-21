Sprint cars set for busy weekend across several Central PA tracks

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Some big events for the sprint cars — and a very big event for the super late models — await local race fans this weekend. It all gets started Friday evening.

Williams Grove kicks off the 410 sprint car weekend with the Jack Gunn Memorial event Friday. The event honors the late race promoter, who was at the helm at Williams Grove from the mid-1960s until his passing late in 1980. Gunn also promoted at Selinsgrove, Hagerstown and Penn National.

The sprint cars will be racing for $8,000 to win Friday at the Grove. Also on the racing slate will be the super sportsman cars. Both the winged super sportsman tour models and the wingless super sportsmen will be in action.

Weekend results:Freddie Rahmer rolls to his fifth straight Lincoln Speedway victory

Sunday:Wise wins All Star Kramer Cup sprint car feature at Selinsgrove

On Saturday, the sprints move to Lincoln for the Kramer Klash. This event honors National Sprint Car Hall of Fame driver Kramer Williamson. A big winner in both sprints and URC sprints, Williamson was a champion at Williams Grove, Selinsgrove and with the URC. Williamson was fatally inured in a URC crash at Lincoln a number of years ago.

In honor of Williamson’s famed Pink Panther No. 73 racers, Lincoln’s race Saturday will offer $7,300 to the winner. Williamson’s widow, Sharon, passed away earlier this year, but his children Kurt and Felicia are keeping the race going in his honor.

Also on the racing slate are the 358 sprints.

On Sunday, the sprint cars move on to BAPS Motor Speedway for the Capital Renegades Challenge. The modifieds are also on BAPS' Sunday card.

BAPS will also be racing Saturday this week, with the winged super sportsmen headlining on Blazer’s Body Shop night. The limited late models, 602 modifieds and extreme stocks also compete.

Port Royal will host the touring Lucas Oil super late models in a two-day show this weekend. The Rumble on the River is set for Friday and Saturday at the Port. Friday’s show will feature Twin 25-lap features with $5,000 to win each. Saturday is the main event, which will offer up $50,000 to the winner. The UMP modifieds also take part in both nights' shows.

MORE:Eastern York's Arianna Seitz closes busy summer with college hoops commitment

MORE:Baseball roundup: Matchups set for Susquehanna, Central League final series

Selinsgrove will be racing on Saturday with the PASS 305 sprints in the spotlight. The track also hosts the limited late models and the roadrunners.

Hagerstown will be offering motorcycle flat track racing on both Friday and Saturday this week.

The URC 360 sprints join Saturday’s modified show at Grandview.

More silly season: Things have been very unsettled in the sprint car world this season, and changes just keep coming.

Brandon Rahmer and the Travis Esh team have parted ways despite the fact that they were in the top five in points at Lincoln. Rahmer has revived the family-owned No. 88 sprinter, while Aaron Bolling is now driving the Esh No. 5E.

Last month’s changes, which saw five-time Port Royal champion Logan Wagner join with the Donnie Kreitz Jr.-owned team, left the Zemco No. 1 without a driver. It appears as if Midwest driver Hunter Schuerenberg will pilot the Zemco car at Port Royal for the rest of the season.

Early impressions: Several rookies have been very impressive of late on the local racing circuit.

Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith has been driving the Trone No. 39 for the whole season at the local ovals. Up from the 358 sprint ranks with just a small handful of 410 sprint starts late last season, Smith has been closing in on a first 410 win. Last Friday at Williams Grove, Smith led a bunch of laps between the two features. He led 15 laps in the makeup race and 20 laps in the regular event. Smith’s best finish Friday was fifth. His best finish this season was a second at Lincoln.

Last Saturday at Lincoln, JJ Loss came up from the micro sprints and led the first 14 laps of the feature before holding on to finish third. Loss was only making his fourth Lincoln start. He also raced at Williams Grove the night before.

Garrett Bard, up from the 305 sprints, has also been turning some heads. Bard has had two top-five runs, both at Clinton County. He has also led some laps at Port Royal, where his best finish is sixth.

Then there are a number of drivers who have turned in some top runs in limited 410 appearances while concentrating on the 358 or 360 sprints. Kody Hartlaub, Kyle Spence, Chris Frank, Nash Ely, Derek Locke, Mike Thompson and Reese Nowotarski have all made infrequent starts with the 410s but all have top-10 finishes, and some have top fives.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 8/20

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1233 15

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 1063 4

3. 23 Devon Borden 868 6

4. 7BC Anthony Macri 831 7

5. 19 Brent Marks 709 5

6. 39m Lance Dewease 457 3

7. 13 Justin Peck 431 1

8. 99M Kyle Moody 423 1

9. 44 Dylan Norris 407 1

10. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 404 1

11. 2D Chase Dietz 375 2

12. 5w Lucas Wolfe 369 2

13. 5 Dylan Cisney 364 1

14. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 350 1

15. 11 T J Stutts 344

16. 45 Jeff Halligan 342 1

17. 75/5 Tyler Ross 328

18. 17B Steve Buckwalter 308 2

19. 55 Mike Wagner 268

20. 39T Cameron Smith 253

21. 12 Blane Heimbach 246 1

22. 24 Rico Abreu 235 3

23. 67 Justin Whittall 218

24. 69k Logan Wagner 217 1

25. 8/12 Billy Dietrich 209