Freddie Rahmer rolls to his fifth straight Lincoln Speedway victory

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Freddie Rahmer continues to roll at Lincoln Speedway.

Rahmer scored his fifth consecutive Lincoln Speedway win in Saturday’s Barry Skelly Memorial Race. The win, worth $6,000, was his 12th at Lincoln this season and 15th overall.

Rahmer started 10th in the 30-lap feature and worked his way forward as rookie driver JJ Loss, of Hanover, led from the pole position. Loss held the lead until Rahmer went by at the halfway point of the race.

From there, Rahmer drove away to score a 6.851-second victory over Hanover’s Dylan Norris. Loss turned in a great ride for third, while York’s Cory Haas was fourth. Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. earned hard-charger honors for his run from 21st to fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Glenndon Forsythe, Aaron Bollinger, Manchester’s Trey Hivner, Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter and Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell.

Doug Hammaker claimed the 25-lap Summer Series event for the 358 sprint cars, his third win at as many tracks this season. Hammaker came from the 10th starting spot to take the lead from Niki Young on the ninth lap. Young finished second, with York’s Brett Strickler nipping Manchester’s Logan Rumsey at the line for third. Scott Fisher completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jayden Wolf, Frankie Herr, Ashley Cappetta, Kyle Spence and Kody Hartlaub.

Borden, Marks win at Port Royal: Devon Borden and Brent Marks split the $10,000 to win Twin 25 lap features during the Living Legends Dream Race at Port Royal on Saturday.

The first race, a makeup of the Greg Hodnett Classic that was rained out during Speedweek, saw Borden make a last-lap pass of Lance Dewease to score his fourth Port Royal win of the season. Justin Peck, Logan Wagner and Marks completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Blane Heimbach, Dylan Cisney, Danny Dietrich, Gerard McIntyre Jr, and Mike Wagner.

In the second race, Marks scored the win over Dietrich, with Cisney, Dewease and Heimbach in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Logan Wagner, Hunter Schuerenberg, McIntyre, Mike Wagner and Lucas Wolfe.

Gregg Satterlee was the super late model winner over Matt Cosner, Andrew Yoder, York’s Rick Eckert and Nick Dickson.

Multiple features at Williams Grove: Lucas Wolfe and Danny Dietrich won 410 sprint car features at Williams Grove Friday evening, while Hanover’s Dylan Norris and Kyle Spence split features for the 358 sprints.

In the makeup feature for the 410 sprints, Wolfe scored the $5,500 victory passing Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith for the lead on the 16th of 25 laps. Freddie Rahmer finished second, followed by TJ Stutts, Devon Borden and Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. in the top five. Nash Ely, Smith, Steve Buckwalter, Ryan Newton and Dietrich completed the top 10.

The regular 25-lap 410 sprint feature saw Dietrich the $5,000 winner, taking the lead from Borden on the 23rd lap. Borden, Wagaman, Cameron Smith — who led the first 20 laps — and Billy Dietrich rounded out the top five. Completing the top 10 were Buckwalter, Ely, Wolfe, Newton and Dwight Leppo.

Norris led all 25 laps of the makeup Summer Series event for the 358 sprints. His win came over Kody Hartlaub, Chad Criswell, Steve Owings and Manchester’s Logan Rumsey. Rounding out the top 10 were Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Preston Lattomus, Zach Newlin, Jayden Wolf and Scott Fisher.

The regular event for the 358s saw Spence take the lead from Doug Hammaker on the second lap and lead the rest of the way for the win over Hammaker, Norris, Frank, and Hartlaub. Rounding out the top 10 were Newlin, Derek Locke, Hellam’s Bryn Gohn, Fisher and Owings.

Big weekend at Path Valley: In a big weekend for super sportsman cars at Path Valley, Derek Sheaffer won Friday’s wingless event, while Tony Jackson swept both winged and wingless competition Saturday.

On Friday, Sheaffer won over Steve Wilbur, Craig Perigo, Michael Smith and Sam Leonard.

Saturday’s wingless event saw Jackson top Wilbur, Sheaffer and Dexter Ehrenzeller.

The winged show went to Jackson over Kenny Edkin, John Edkin, Jay Fannasy and Matt Ondek.

Cole Dewease won 600 cc micro sprint features both nights, and DJ Myer’s was Saturday’s limited late model winner.

Frye wins at BAPS: Dover’s Coleby Frye won Saturday’s Carl Billet Memorial limited late model feature at BAPS Motor Speedway. Frye grabbed the lead from Shawn Shoemaker with just two laps remaining. Shoemaker, Devin Frey, Etter’s Matt Adams, and Chad Smith completed the top five.

Hanover’s Danny Beard was the street stock winner over Jim Palm, Chris Derr, York’s Russ Shoop, and Jim Jackobs.

Etters’ Sam Rial was the extreme stock winner over York’s patrick McClane, Hunter Fulton, Felton’s Bob Scott Jr, and Doug Hoffman.

Lernerville victories: Friday’s sprint car features at Lernerville were split by AJ Flick, his 13th overall win of the season, and Mark Smith. Mark Smith then won Saturday at Mercer.

All Stars race in New York: Friday at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, New York, Tyler Courtney returned to victory lane with the All Star Circuit of Champions. Courtney won over Zeb Wise, Kerry Madsen, Paulie Colagiovanni and Sye Lynch. Kyle Reinhardt finished eighth.

Saturday at Utica-Rome, it was New York driver Danny Varin besting the All Stars. Courtney, Wise, Steart Friesen and Madsen completed the top five.

Outlaws in Minnesota: The three-day World of Outlaws show at Jackson, Minnesota, saw James McFadden sweep the first two nights, but in Saturday’s finale, it was Carson Macedo taking the win over Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz, McFadden and Giovanni Scelzi. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was sixth with new teammate Tanner Holmes seventh. Brock Zearfoss was 16th.