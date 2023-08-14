Local sprint cars to be put to the test in busy weekend slate

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The Central PA 410 sprints — and to a lesser degree, the 358 sprints — will be put to the test this weekend, as a three-day weekend with double features at two tracks is on the slate.

Williams Grove will kick off the weekend on Friday with what was to have been a regular show of 410 sprints and 358 sprints. But when the features were rained out two weeks ago, this one became much bigger. Both classes now have double features.

The night will start with the makeup Summer Series event for the 358 sprints, followed by the completion of the 410 sprint feature from two weeks ago. That race has one lap completed, with Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith leading.

Then it’s a full show for both classes. The 410 portion of the regular show is a Yellow Breeches event. The makeup race pays $5,500 to win, while the regular program pays $5,000 to win.

On Saturday, the 410s and 358s compete at Lincoln for the Barry Skelly Memorial Race. Skelly was the track’s official photographer from the early 1960s until his passing in 2021. The 410 sprints will be racing for $6,000 to win, while the 358 sprints compete in another Summer Series event with $2,000 on the line for the winner.

On the same night, Port Royal will make up the Living Legends Dream Race and the Greg Hodnett Classic. That means the Port has two 25-lap features with $10,000 to win in each. The Hodnett Classic was rained out during PA Speedweek and then added to the Living Legends night, which was rained out a few weeks ago.

On Sunday, the All Stars stop by at Selinsgrove for the Kramer Kup run in the memory of Kramer Williamson. The PASS 305 sprints also compete this night. The All Stars will be passing through the area after racing at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee (N.Y.) on Friday and Utica-Rome (N.Y.) on Saturday.

Path Valley has a big weekend of racing with the super sportsman cars figuring heavily on the schedule. On Friday, the wingless super sportsmen are joined by the ARDC midgets and several other classes. Saturday is a big one for the wingless super sportsmen, plus a tour event for the winged super sportsmen. The limited late models and several other classes also compete.

Limited late models take the spotlight at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday for the Carl Billet Memorial Race. Street stocks, and extreme stocks join in the fun.

The late model sportsmen headline at Hagerstown Saturday along with the ump modifieds, semi late and pure stocks.

Knoxville: Local driver didn’t fare too well in this year’s Knoxville Nationals. Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson led all 50 laps for the $185,000 win in Saturday's main event.

The best finish by a local driver was Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri in 20th. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was credited with 23rd; he was running third when struck down by mechanical problems with 10 laps to go.

Brent Marks missed the A-Main by one spot, finishing fifth in the B-Main. Dylan Cisney was 13th and Brock Zearfoss was 14th in the C-Main.

Austin Bishop and York’s Chase Dietz both advanced from the E-Main to the D-Main, but that’s as far as they went. Bishop was fourth in the E and 19th in the D. Dietz was seventh in the E and 13th in the D. Dietz was driving the Shark Racing No. 1A.

Rahmer rolling: Freddie Rahmer is again the leading winner in the nation for 410 sprint car competition. Rahmer won twice last weekend in two entirely different events.

Friday at Big Diamond, the sprint cars had a rough night, as only seven cars finished the race. York’s Cory Haas nearly flipped into the outside pit area, with only a catch fence pole keeping him from the pitside bleachers. (Haas was back racing Saturday at Lincoln and finished in 11th.) The start of the feature also saw a big crash that took out several contenders, including Mark Smith and Ryan Smith.

Saturday at Lincoln, Rahmer came from ninth for his 14th overall win of the season. The 30-lap feature at Lincoln went nonstop in a time of 8 mintues, 17.407 seconds. In this one, 18 of the 22 starters finished.

Blaney back: Dale Blaney seems to have revived his career. Blaney returned to the driver’s seat around his native Ohio this season and entered last weekend with two wins at his family’s Sharon Speedway. On Saturday, he won at Clinton County.

Blaney had sat out several seasons, actually serving as an official with the All Star series. Blaney is a multi-time All Star champion who also spent several years on the Outlaw circuit.

A late comer to sprint car racing because of his pro basketball career, Blaney is part of the second of three generations of his family to go racing. Father Lou Blaney was a top sprint car and modified driver. Brother Dave Blaney is a former Outlaw champion who went NASCAR racing but is now back racing sprint cars. Nephew Ryan Blaney is one of NASCAR’s current Cup stars.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 8/12

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1148 14

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 924 3

3. 7BC Anthony Macri 831 7

4. 23 Devon Borden 742 5

5. 19 Brent Marks 604 4

6. 99M Kyle Moody 423 1

7. 39M Lance Dewease 397 3

8. 13 Justin Peck 381 1

9. 2D Chase Dietz 375 2

10. 44 Dylan Norris 372 1

11. 45 Jeff Halligan 342 1

12. 91/71 Kyle Reinhardt 340 1

13. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 334 1

14. 75/5 Tyler Ross 328

15. 11 T J Stutts 314

16. 5 Dylan Cisney 300 1

17. 5w Lucas Wolfe 295 1

18. 17B Steve Buckwalter 276 2

19. 55 Mike Wagner 246

20. 24 Rico Abreu 235 3

21. 67 Justin Whittall 218

22. 39T Cameron Smith 212

23. 5e Brandon Rahmer 201

24. 12 Blane Heimbach 196 1

25. 49 Brad Sweet 189 1