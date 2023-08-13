Rahmer adds two more sprint car wins, up to 14 this season

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Freddie Rahmer captured a pair of sprint car features over the weekend, following a Friday victory at Big Diamond Raceway with another win at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday. Rahmer now has 14 victories this season, including 11 at Lincoln.

Rahmer’s win in the Friday feature event was worth $4,000, and he scored the win over Tyler Ross in the crash-filled race. Early leader Mike Thompson finished third with Reese Newotorski, and Devin Adams in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Stewartstown’s Steve Kisamore, Hayden Miller, and Ryan Newton.

Saturday's $4,000 victory was Rahmer's 35th career win at Lincoln and his fourth in as many races at the track. A pair of 358 sprint car regulars figured heavily in this 30-lap race. With 410 engines bolted into their racers, Kyle Spence and Kody Hartlaub, both 358 sprint winners this season, proved their abilities, as they raced at the front for much of the race, as Rahmer was working his way forward from the ninth starting spot. Spence led the first 16 laps with Hartlaub leading laps 17 and 18 before Rahmer got by for the lead.

Rahmer went on to score the win over Hartlaub, with Spence, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody and Tyler Esh in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Aaron Bollinger, Tyler Ross, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, Riley Emig, and Ryan Newton.

MORE:Eastern York football looks to change history in Kyle's second season

MORE:The York Dispatch's 2023 fall sports preview central

Also at Lincoln: Kenny Edkin started from the pole position and led all 20 laps to win the winged super sportsman feature. Edkin's win came over Tony Jackson, with Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, Jay Fannasy and Russ Mitten in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mike Enders, John Edkin, Brogue’s Tyler Wolford, Matt Ondek and Fawn Grove’s Paul Miller.

Dave Brown won the 20-lap PASS 305 sprint feature after battling a pair of drivers through out the event. Larry McVay led from the onset with Brown in pursuit. Brown first got the lead on the fifth lap, but lost it to Owen Dimm on the 16th lap. Brown came back to lead the final two laps and best Dimm for the win. McVay, Zach Rhodes and Etter’s Logan Spahr completed the top five.

Clinton County: Veteran racer Dale Blaney made a trip east from his Ohio home to win the 410 sprint car Phil Walter Classic at Clinton County on Saturday. Blaney collected $6,300 for his third overall win of the season.

Wellsville’s Chris Frank finished second with Billy Dietrich, Dale Sweikert and Garrett Bard in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jordan Givler, Adam Carberry, AJ Flick, Dustin Prettyleaf, and Josh Beamer.

Bedford: Justin Weaver won Friday’s super late model feature at the Bedford Fairgrounds. Weaver’s win came over Travis Stickey, Bryan Bernheisel, Jeff Rine and Kyle Lee.

Tony Jackson won Bedford’s wingless super sportsman feature, with Cilff Brian Jr., Trent Yoder, Steve Wilbur and Brett Perigo in the top five.

Hagerstown: Gregg Satterlee won Saturday’s Nathan Durboraw Tribute race for the super late models at Hagerstown. Satterlee’s win came over Dan Stone, Mason Zeigler, Gary Stuhler and Keith Jackson.

Jason Stone was the semi late winner and Keith Reed topped the pure stocks.

USAC East Coast: For the second week in a row, Kenny Miller III topped the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars. This time the win came at Winchester, Virginia. Miller was followed by Carmen Perigo Jr., with Bobby Butler, Preston Lattomus, and Steve Drevicki in the top five.

Knoxville: Kyle Larson won Saturday’s famed Knoxville Nationals event. Larson’s win came over David Gravel, with Donny Schatz, Giovanni Scelzi and Carson Macedo in the top five. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri finished 20th and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was 23rd.

Preliminary night wins went to Schatz on Wednesday, Macedo on Thursday and Aaron Reutzel on Friday.