Local racing schedule adjusted with 410 sprints in Iowa for Knoxville Nationals

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

This is the biggest week in 410 sprint car racing, as the Knoxville Raceway in Iowa will be hosting the Knoxville Nationals. Racing every night starting Wednesday leads up to Saturday’s big event.

With a number of local teams heading west, several local tracks have elected to take the weekend off, while others have added special events.

Williams Grove, Port Royal, Selinsgrove and BAPS Motor Speedway all take this weekend off. Lincoln will still host 410 sprints on Saturday, but the 410s also have special shows elsewhere on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the 410 sprints make their only visit of the season to the Big Diamond Speedway, while on Saturday they visit Clinton County for the second time this season. Clinton County actually has a big weekend with the 305 sprints headlining a Friday program and the then the $6,300-to-win Phil Walter Classic for the 410 sprints Saturday. The Central PA Legends are also at Clinton County on Saturday.

Lincoln’s Saturday show will also feature the winged super sportsman and the PASS 305 sprints.

Bedford hosts two nights of racing this weekend. Friday, it’s the super late models and wingless super sportsman, while Sunday’s super late model show honors racing legend Junior Ritchey. The late model sportsman also compete Sunday.

Hagerstown’s Saturday show is the Nathan Durboraw Tribute for the super late models.

Winchester, Virginia, hosts the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprints on Saturday.

If all this isn’t enough, the touring Xtreme Midget series ventures into the area this week as well. Races include Kutztown on Wednesday, Linda’s on Thursday, Path Valley on Friday and Bridgeport (N.J.) on Saturday.

Following in footsteps: I imagine there was some celebrating in southern York County after Saturday’s racing program at BAPS Motor Speedway. Tyler Wolford drove to his first career super sportsman win at BAPS that night.

Wolford is the grandson of the late Gary Wolford, who is still the career win leader in the super sportsman class. Tyler Wolford has come close several times this season, and it was only a matter of time before he got that first win.

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who passed away before Tyler's racing career started, Wolford has shown promise since his career began.

Long wait over: Kody Lehman won his first 410 sprint car feature at Port Royal on Saturday as well. Lehman has been racing the 410s for several years now after a stellar career in the 305 sprints.

A big winner in those cars, Lehman has struggled at times with the 410s, but it all came together Saturday. Lehman’s big win came over five-time defending track champion Logan Wagner, who was making his first start in the Donnie Kreitz Jr.-owned car.

Rahmer, rinse, repeat: Each week he seems to start back in the field a little more, but each week the final result is the same. Freddie Rahmer's win Saturday at Lincoln was his 10th there this season, and he did it from the 14th starting spot. Rahmer has 12 overall wins in 2023, tied for the most in the country.

For the second week in a row, Rahmer didn’t take the lead until the final lap. This time he passed Australian youngster Ryan Newton for the lead.

While Rahmer now has 10 wins at Lincoln this season, he has a ways to go to reach the season win record at the track. That record is 17 wins in one season and is shared by three drivers, all local legends. Johnny Mackison Sr. was the first to do it. Steve Smith was the second and Rahmer’s father, Fred Rahmer, was the third.

Valiant visit: Ryan Newton was impressive at Lincoln on Saturday. He led the feature from the start and held back several challenges from Rahmer over the closing laps, only to lose out at the end.

Saturday's race was only Newton's fourth in the United States. He showed up a week ago with a 10th-place finish at Williams Grove his first night out. He missed the feature at Lincoln by one position last week, but was back at the Grove and Lincoln this week. Of course, the Grove’s feature was rained out, but then came the strong Saturday at Lincoln.

Newton hails from Australia’s Sunshine Coast. Had he won Saturday, Newton would have been the second Australian to win at Lincoln. Garry Brazier did so back in the 1990s.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 8/5

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1048 12

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 924 3

3. 7BC Anthony Macri 831 7

4. 23 Devon Borden 742 5

5. 19 Brent Marks 604 4

6. 99M Kyle Moody 398 1

7. 39M Lance Dewease 397 3

8. 13 Justin Peck 381 1

9. 2D Chase Dietz 375 2

10. 44 Dylan Norris 354 1

11. 45 Jeff Halligan 342 1

12. 91/71 Kyle Reinhardt 340 1

13. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 334 1

14. 11 T J Stutts 314

15. 5 Dylan Cisney 300 1

16. 5w Lucas Wolfe 295 1

17. 75/5 Tyler Ross 277

18. 17B Steve Buckwalter 276 2

19. 55 Mike Wagner 246

20. 24 Rico Abreu 235 3

21. 67 Justin Whittall 218

22. 39T Cameron Smith 212

23. 5e Brandon Rahmer 201

24. 12 Blane Heimbach 196 1

25. 49 Brad Sweet 189 1