Another last-lap pass gives Rahmer his latest win at Lincoln Speedway

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Freddie Rahmer is on a roll at Lincoln Speedway. His 410 sprint car victory on Saturday evening was his 10th win at the track this year and the 34th of his career.

Rahmer started Saturday’s feature in the 14th position and began a steady march to the front as Australian visitor Ryan Newton grabbed the lead from the pole position. Newton appeared to be headed to his first win stateside for much of the race until, for the second week in a row, Rahmer pulled off a last-lap pass to score the $4,000 victory.

Newton had to settle for second with Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. in third. York’s Cory Haas came from 15th to place fourth, while Thomasville’s Chad Trout completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Chase Dietz, Riley Emig, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Hanover’s Dylan Norris and Tyler Ross.

Kenny Miller III claimed his second USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint car win of the season in that 25-lap affair. Miller led all the way despite numerous challenges from second-place finisher Steve Drevicki. Briggs Danner, Carman Perigo Jr. and Joey Amentea completed the top five.

In wingless super sportsman competition, Cliff Brian Jr. scored his second win of the season, again leading all 25 laps despite serious challenges from several competitiors. Brian’s win came over Trent Yoder, Matt Cisney, Steve Wilbur and Eric Walker.

Port Royal: Kody Lehman can finally add his name to the list of 410 sprint car winners after his $5,000 triumph at the Port on Saturday. Lehman’s first Port Royal win came over defending track champion Logan Wagner, who was making his first start in the Donnie Kreitz Jr.-owned sprint car. TJ Stutts, Blane Heimbach and Devon Borden completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Steve Buckwalter, Mike Wagner, Lance Dewease, Garrett Bard and Dylan Cisney.

Trevor Feathers raced to the super late model feature victory over Gregg Satterlee, with Bryan Bernheisel, Ross Robinson and York’s Rick Eckert in the top five.

In limited late model action, Devin Hart was the winner over Andrew Yoder, Taylor Farlling, Dover’s Coleby Frye and Trent Brenneman.

Williams Grove: Action Friday was rained out one lap into the sprint car feature. Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith was leading when Ricky Dieva flipped on the front stretch. As fence repairs were being made, rain hit the speedway. Expect both the remainder of the sprint car feature and the 358 sprint feature to be made up in the near future.

BAPS: Brogue’s Tyler Wolford raced to his first career super sportsman win Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway. The grandson of legendary super sportsman star Gary Wolford passed Mike Enders for the win with just three laps remaining in the 25-lap feature. Enders finished second with Jay Fannasy, Troy Rhome and Kenny Edkin in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Matt Ondek, John Edkin, York Haven’s Daniel John, Tom Wykoff and Rohan Beasley.

Dover’s Jed Latshaw won the limited late model feature over Etters’ Matt Adams, with Devin Frey, Travis Mease and DJ Mease in the top five.

Tanner Jones was the Central PA Legends winner over Colton Freise, Devin Freise, Chase Singleton and Rick Hartwig.

Etters’ Sam Rial won the extreme stock car feature with York’s Jason Townsend, Hunter Fulton, Will Long and Tyler Knaub in the top five.

Selinsgrove: Etters’ Logan Spahr was back in victory lane with the PASS 305 sprints Saturday. Spahr’s win came over Ken Duke Jr., Seth Schnoke, Timmie Bitner and Zach Rhodes.

Brad Mitch won the roadrunner feature.

Hagerstown: Levi Crowl won Hagerstown’s late model sportsman feature Saturday with Scott Palmer second. Rounding out the top five were Wesley Bonebrake, Keith Kunz and Austin Warrenfeltz.

Dylan Shatzer was the 305 sprint winner over Reed Thompson, AJ Barton, Johnny Scarborough and Kasey Weaver.

Jason Stoner topped the semi lates and Randy Lacburg was the pure stock winner.

World of Outlaws: The series hosted the two day Ironman 55 at Peveley, Missouri, on Friday and Saturday. Friday preliminary night action saw Spencer Bayston score the win over Giovanni Scelzi, Brad Sweet, James McFadden and Cole Macedo. Brock Zearfoss was 16th, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart 20th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen 24th.

Saturday’s main event fell to Kyle Larson with Schuchart, Sweet, Corey Day and Carson Macedo in the top five. Zearfoss was 15th and Allen 22nd.

Western PA: AJ Flick had a two-win weekend, keeping his season win total in sync with Freddie Rahmer’s. Flick won Friday at Lernerville and Saturday at Mercer. Both drivers have a nation-leading 12 wins this year.