Williams Grove, Lincoln both overcome rain, crashes in weekend races

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

While there were differences, it’s almost scary how similar last weekend’s sprint car races at Willliams Grove and Lincoln Speedway ended up being.

Both programs had delays and ended up starting later than usual. It started with pre-race rain at each track, and then each track also had a major crash.

MORE:Rahmer gets ninth Lincoln win of the season, leads nation with 11 wins

MORE:Former champs eye another PBA East Region title at Colony Park North

At Williams Grove on Friday, a rain shower hit the track as teams were entering the grounds. This is something that has happened at the Grove much too often this season. It just seems that when the Grove plans to race, a late afternoon rain shower is in the offering. This time the rain, while persistent, wasn’t overly heavy, and track prep continued after a delay.

The rain at the Grove pushed back the starting time by close to an hour and left teams with another fast, wet racetrack. The rain at Lincoln came during pre-race engine starts and was brief but heavy. After the previous night, and with Saturday’s forecast, Lincoln’s track prep crew had intentionally left the track surface dryer than normal. The delay at Lincoln was minimal, but twice later in the evening extra water needed to be put on the track.

On to the crashes.

Williams Grove’s program was moving along, trying to make up for lost time, until the fifth lap of the feature. That’s when top-10 runners TJ Stutts and Justin Whittall touched wheels entering the first turn. Both cars flipped violently, with Stutt’s car remaining on the track while Whittall’s car cleared the guardrails just past the front-stretch catch fence.

Stutts was able to climb from his car and walk away, but Whittall needed the aid of the track safety crew. As all precautions were taken in getting Whittall from his car, this took quite some time. Whittall was transported from the track to a local hospital. He was released early Saturday morning with no serious injuries but was told he’d be feeling that one for a while.

At Lincoln, the major crash happened in the second sprint car heat race when York’s Chase Dietz climbed the right rear wheel of eventual winner Freddie Rahmer’s car exiting the fourth turn. Rahmer was able to continue on with no damage, but Dietz went for a wild ride.

His car cleared the guardrail and climbed the front stretch bank, clipping a light pole before the catch fence stopped its progress. The problems occurred when Dietz hit the light pole, as the wires that cross over the track were knocked from the pole and fell to the track. Lengthy repairs were need to secure the wires and be sure all lights were operating.

In fact, the repairs to the wiring were long enough that the Dietz crew was able to repair the crashed car and restart the heat race. Dietz didn’t quite return to a qualifying spot in the heat but went on to win the consolation race and improve from 19th to eighth in the feature.

Other news: For now it appears as if the recent ride changes have settled down. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri is currently subbing for injured Tyler Courtney in the Clausen car that won last year’s All Star title. For the time being, the Macri family team is fielding two cars, one on the road for Justin Sanders and one on a part-time local basis for Lance Dewease.

Five-time Port Royal champion Logan Wagner will be driving the Donnie Kreitz Jr.-owned car that Dewease previously drove. Plans seem to be to race mostly at the Port for the rest of the season.

Young Australian driver Ryan Newton made his first-ever PA starts last weekend. Word is that Newton plans to stick around the area for six weeks or so. His first shot at local racing was Friday at Williams Grove, where he made it into the feature in the consolation race and advanced to a 10th-place finish. Saturday at Lincoln, Newton missed the feature by one spot in the consy.

Fourth-generation driver Nash Ely has been doing some 410 sprint car racing in recent weeks. Ely had several top-10 runs on the Western PA circuit during the recent local Outlaw swing, but came home to race at Williams Grove last weekend. He finished 13th in the Grove’s feature Friday after flirting with the top 10. Ely was back in his 358 sprint car at Lincoln Saturday.

Ely is the son of former racer Dave Ely, the nephew of Donnie Kreitz Jr. and great grandson of Don Kreitz Sr.

This week: Williams Grove offers up sprint cars and 358 sprints on Friday this weekend.

On Saurday, Lincoln will host sprints, USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprints and the wingless super sportsman. Port Royal’s Saturday show includes the sprints, super late models and limited late models,

BAPS will feature super sportsman, limited late models, the Central PA Legends and extreme stocks Saturday for York County Racing Club night, while Hagerstown has 305 sprints, late model sportsman pure stocks and semi lates Saturday. The PASS 305 sprints and roadrunners race at Selinsgrove Saturday, and Path Valley has micro sprints and limited late models on its Saturday slate.

YCRC picnic: The York County Racing Club will host it’s annual Member’s Picnic Sunday at the Club Hall in Zions View. The club provides the main course, while each family is asked to bring along a covered dish entre’. There will be games for the children.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 7/29

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 998 11

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 924 3

3. 7BC Anthony Macri 831 7

4. 23 Devon Borden 722 5

5. 19 Brent Marks 604 4

6. 99M Kyle Moody 384 1

7. 39M Lance Dewease 383 3

8. 13 Justin Peck 381 1

9. 2D Chase Dietz 357 2

10. 45 Jeff Halligan 342 1

10. 44 Dylan Norris 342 1

12. 91/71 Kyle Reinhardt 340 1

13. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 304

14. 5w Lucas Wolfe 295 1

15. 5 Dylan Cisney 290 1

16. 11 T J Stutts 284

17. 75/5 Tyler Ross 267

18. 17B Steve Buckwalter 258 2

19. 24 Rico Abreu 235 3

20. 55 Mike Wagner 230

21. 67 Justin Whittall 218

22. 39T Cameron Smith 212

23. 5e Brandon Rahmer 201

24. 49 Brad Sweet 189 1

25. 12 Blane Heimbach 171 1