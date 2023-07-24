Pair of popular winners highlight Outlaws' three-race local swing

Bryan Householder

The famed World of Outlaws sprint cars visited the area last weekend for a three-race swing, which included three different winners and plenty of other notable happenings on and off the track.

Perhaps the most amazing of all the statistics for the weekend is that all three feature events went nonstop. That’s right — three features, 30 laps at BAPS Motor Speedway, 25 at Williams Grove, and then another 30 at Williams Grove, and not one stoppage. No yellow flags, no red flags, just green flag racing all the way.

In fact, Friday’s program at Williams Grove had no stoppages during all of the competitive action. The only yellow flag all night Friday at the Grove came during the first hot-lap session and it was for debris on the track on the first lap of the first session. After that, all the hot laps, time trials for 37 cars, four heat races, a dash, the last chance scramble and the feature event all went without any kind of delay.

It would be hard to decide which winner over the weekend was most popular. Certainly Thursday’s winner at BAPS, David Gravel, was the most unpopular. Local fans still haven’t gotten over Gravel’s tap of Stevie Smith during a long-ago Williams Grove National Open.

Meanwhile, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart and California’s Rico Abreu are both very popular among local fans.

Schuchart, the grandson of legendary Bobby Allen, started his racing career in the local 358 sprints — and actually go-karts before that — and moved on to local 410 sprint car competition before moving to the World of Outlaws circuit. His win at the Grove on Friday night was very popular. It was his first Outlaw win at the Grove, but his fourth career win there. And it came with some drama, as Schuchart passed Outlaw champion Brad Sweet right at the finish line to win by just .078 seconds.

As for Abreu, he is one of racing’s most popular figures. A small person, Abreu has a very large personality and is very interactive with race fans. Even though he led every lap Saturday, he was still met with a large ovation. It didn’t hurt matters any that he made a stop in turn three and climbed the Beer Hill catch fence to greet fans there on his way to victory lane.

The week before the Outlaw visit, Speedweek champion Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, parted ways with his family-owned race team. Macri was not in the area for the Outlaw swing. In fact, he was racing in the Midwest with the All Stars. Macri is subbing for injured All Star champion Tyler Courtney in the Clauson family racer.

On the second night at Williams Grove, Schuchart’s uncle and teammate Jacob Allen was not in the other Shark Racing entry. After finishing 24th on Friday evening at the Grove, Allen decided to step away from racing, at least for a while. In Saturday’s program, Shiloh’s Landon Myers was in the car Allen normally drives. Myers has on occasion been racing a third Shark Racing entry fielded out of his own shop.

Then on Sunday, it was discovered that the Dream Team had dissolved after Saturday’s Outlaw race at the Grove. The Donnie Kreitz Jr.-owned team and driver Lance Dewease parted ways.

The week ahead: The High Limits sprint car series will make its first-ever local visit Tuesday night at Grandview Speedway. The sprint car-only program will offer $23,023 to win for the Thunder on the Hill event.

Williams Grove will host York County Racing Club night Friday. On the racing docket will be the 410 sprints in a Yellow Breeches event that offers $5,000 to win. The 358 sprints will compete in a “Summer Series” event.

Bedford starts its Fair Week Friday with the Gary Martz Memorial for the super late models.

Two big events are on Saturday’s slate for the 410 sprint cars.

Lincoln hosts the Rack Daddies Rumble presented by L&M Tire and Wheel for the sprint cars Saturday. The event will start as a normal handicapped show, but with a twist. The cars that make the feature handicap will be joined by any of the top three point men who qualify during the heats for an Australian Scramble. A King of the Hill-type event will feature two-car, two-lap elimination dashes to determine the starting order for the $7,000-to-win feature. The 358 sprints also compete.

At Port Royal, it’s the Living Legends Dream race(s) for the 410 sprints. The Port will offer twin 25-lap features for the sprint cars, with $10,000 to win each event. The super late models also compete.

BAPS Motor Speedway hosts the super sportsmen, limited late models, Central PA Legends and 602 modifieds on Saturday, while micro sprints and the ARDC midgets headline at Path Valley.

Selinsgrove has the PASS 305 sprints and roadrunners Saturday, while at Hagerstown the Steel Block Bandits crate late models headline along with the pure stocks.

YCRC: In addition to its club night at Williams Grove Friday, the York County Racing Club also has a general membership meeting Wednesday at the club hall in Zions View. PASS 305 sprint car driver Doug Dodson will be the guest speaker.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 7/23

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 930 10

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 864 3

3. 39M Anthony Macri 831 7

4. 23 Devon Borden 692 5

5. 19 Brent Marks 574 4

6. 99M Kyle Moody 384 1

7. 13 Justin Peck 381 1

8. 69k Lance Dewease 373 3

9. 2D Chase Dietz 343 2

10. 44 Dylan Norris 342 1

11. 45 Jeff Halligan 317 1

12. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 310 1

13. 5 Dylan Cisney 290 1

14. 11 T J Stutts 284

15. 5W Lucas Wolfe 279 1

16. 75/5 Tyler Ross 267

17. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 259 1

18. 55 Mike Wagner 230

19. 67 Justin Whittall 218

20. 17B Steve Buckwalter 208 1

21. 5e Brandon Rahmer 201

22. 39T Cameron Smith 198

23. 49 Brad Sweet 189 1

24. 24 Rico Abreu 185 2

25. 12 Blane Heimbach 171 1