Borden rallies at Selinsgrove for fifth win of season

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Devon Borden raced to his first Selinsgrove Speedway 410 sprint car win Sunday evening. Borden collected $5,000 in the 25-lap race with his fifth overall win of the season.

Dylan Cisney grabbed the early race lead from the second starting position and appeared head for the win until late in the race. Borden, who started ninth, had advanced to fourth when third-place runner Derek Locke suffered a flat tire on the 15th lap. On the restart, Borden drove around the outside of Danny Dietrich to take second. The second caution of the race fell with 21 laps completed when sixth-place runner Michael Walter II stopped with mechanical problems.

On that restart, Borden drove under Cisney to take the lead. He went on to score the win over Dietrich with Cisney third. Jason Shultz and Steve Buckwalter completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were TJ Stutts, Lucas Wolfe, Jake Karklin, Tyler Ross and Blane Heimbach.

Josh Weller won the URC 360 sprint car 25-lapper. Weller’s win came over Kyle Reinhardt, with Kyle Smith, Adam Carberry and Jacob Galloway in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mike Thompson, Robbie Stillwaggon, Will Brunson, Hayden Miller, and Etters’ Tylar Rutherford.