Busy weekend as Outlaws visit area dirt tracks

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The World of Outlaws sprint cars made a three-race swing through the area over the weekend with three different winners.

Saturday’s Summer Nationals at Williams Grove saw popular driver Rico Abreu score his first ever Grove win. Abreu’s win was worth $20,000.

Abreu started from the pole position and led every lap of the nonstop 30-lap contest. At times David Gravel offered a challenge, but in the end it was Abreu over Gravel by .563 seconds. Brent Marks finished third, with Spencer Bayston and Justin Peck in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were James McFadden, Cory Eliason, Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz and Freddie Rahmer.

Friday’s Morgan Cup feature for the Outlaws turned into a real thriller at the finish. The nonstop 25-lap feature saw Hanover’s Logan Schuchart get his first Williams Grove Outlaw win. The win was the fourth career victory at the Grove for the driver, who started his career on the local ovals but is now a full-time Outlaw. Schuchart earned $15,000 for the win plus the $500 Eshenaur Fuels last-lap pass award.

Defending Outlaw champion Brad Sweet led for 24 laps of the event, before Schuchart made a last-ditch effort off the final turn to edge Sweet at the line by just .078 seconds. Abreu finished third, with Sheldon Haudenschild and Carson Macedo in the top five. Rounding out the first 10 were Marks, Danny Dietrich, Eliason, Giovanni Scelzi and Rahmer.

The Outlaw swing was scheduled to start at BAPS Motor Speedway on Wednesday, but a heavy rain shower after time trials moved the program to Thursday evening. Gravel was the $10,000 winner of that nonstop 30-lap feature event.

Gravel and Sweet swapped the lead several times during the race, with Sweet leading laps 1-13 and laps 15-19. Gravel led lap 14 as well as laps 20-30. Sweet finished second, with Schuchart, Macedo and Marks in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Haudenschild, Scelzi, Dietrich, McFadden and Peck.

Jackson earns win at BAPS: Tony Jackson got his first winged super sportsman win of the season at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday evening. Jackson’s win came over Kenny Edkin, with John Edkin third. Jay Fannasy and Mike Enders completed the first five. Rounding out the top 10 were Matt Ondek, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, Luke Deatrick, Brogue’s Tyler Wolfrod and Timmie Barrick.

MORE:Weekend roundup: Brittain throws no-hitter for Mount Wolf vs. York Township

MORE:Video surveillance won't help much in investigation of Rev's field vandalism

Shawn Shoemaker won the limited late model feature over New Cumberland’s Matt Adams, with Scott Palmer, Strinestown’s Charles Potts and Sean Merkel in the top five.

York’s Patrick McClane was the extreme stock car winner over Felton’s Bob Scott Jr., Etters’ Sam Rial, Wellsville’s Michael Goodwin and Hunter Fulton.

Kolyn Schane was the 602 modified winner.

Hebing claims URC 360 win: Chuck Hebing won Friday’s URC 360 sprint car feature at Clinton County. Hebing’s win came over Adam Carberry, with Mike Thompson third. Dale Schweikert and Robbie Stillwaggon completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Walton, Matt Tebbs, Derek Swartz, Troy Betts and JT Ferry.

All Star sprints in the Midwest: The All Star sprints were in the Midwest over the weekend. Friday’s event at 34 Raceway in Iowa saw Zeb Wise score the win over Aaron Reutzel, Austin McCarl, Jamie Veal and Buddy Kofoid. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri was 14th.

Saturday at Spoon River, Bill Balog was the All Star victor over Wise, Greg Wilson, Kraig Kinser and Chris Windom. Macri was ninth.

Other action: Dale Blaney won Friday at Sharon, Ohio, while AJ Flick was Saturday’s winner at Michaels Mercer Park in Mercer, Pennsylvania. Brian Brown won Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa.