World of Outlaws gearing up for midsummer visit

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The World of Outlaws sprint cars return to the local area this week, and they make a return to a track they haven’t visited in more than 30 years. BAPS Motor Speedway is first up on the list for the midsummer visit by the Outlaws.

The Outlaws haven’t been to BAPS since 1992, back when the track was still known as Susquehanna Speedway. In fact, the Outlaws have only ever visited the York County facility twice in their history.

The first Outlaw visit to the track came on May 29, 1991, when “King of the Outlaws” Steve Kinser drove to victory. The Outlaws returned a little over a year later, on Aug. 2, 1992. This time it was local favorite-turned-Outlaw-regular Stevie Smith who drove to victory.

The Outlaws have not returned to the Newberrytown track since then.

That will all change on Wednesday evening. The $10,000-to-win show has a Thursday raindate.

Summer Nationals: Then it’s on to Williams Grove for the Summer Nationals on Friday and Saturday. When the Outlaws were here in May, defending champion Brad Sweet took the first night of the Morgan Cup, but the Saturday race was rained out. That left the Morgan Cup in limbo.

The Morgan Cup is, in fact, a real thing, and it travels around. Named after the late Morgan Hughes, longtime Williams Grove owner, the Cup spends a year at the home of the winning driver’s sanctioning body. It goes to the Outlaw’s Charlotte offices if an Outlaw wins or remains at Williams Grove if a Pennsylvania Posse driver is the winner.

Since the second Morgan Cup race was rained out in May, this year’s Morgan Cup will now be awarded Friday evening. In addition to bragging rights for his sanction, Friday’s winner at the Grove will have an additional $5,000 added to his winner’s share. That means Friday pays $15,000 to the winner.

Saturday’s Summer Nationals winner will take home $20,000.

Some regional tracks off: With the Outlaws in town, both Lincoln and Port Royal will take Saturday night off. Bedford also has Friday off in preparation for the following week’s Bedford Fair, and Hagerstown offers Monster Truck action Saturday instead of oval track racing.

There are, however, several other shows this weekend.

The URC 360 sprint cars visit Clinton County Speedway just one week after the 410 sprints visited there. That will be Friday evening.

MORE:Hanover's Schuchart wins big at Ohio dirt track

MORE:One-time high school rivals team up for Windsor

MORE:Weekend roundup: York Township jumps into first place in Susquehanna League

BAPS Motor Speedway will be back in action Saturday with the super sportsman headlining. Also in action at BAPs on Saturday will be the limited late models, the 602 modifieds and the extreme stock cars.

Selinsgrove will host the 410 sprint cars Sunday for the Joe Whitcomb Memorial race. In addition to the 410s, the URC 360 sprints will compete in a challenge race with the area’s 358 sprint racers.

High Limits: When the World of Outlaws racers leave the area, the high end sprint cars won’t. That’s because on Tuesday, July 25, the new High Limits Sprint Car series created by NASCAR star Kyle Larson and his brother in law, Outlaw champion Brad Sweet, will make its first local visit. The High Limits series will take on Grandview’s high banks for Thunder on the Hill.

YCRC: York County Racing Club members will probably note that this Wednesday is traditionally the date for the club’s regular July general membership meeting. But with the Outlaws competing less that 10 miles away, the YCRC officers have wisely moved that meeting back a week.

The YCRC’s meeting will now be held on Wednesday, July 26, with PASS 305 sprint car driver Doug Dodson as the guest speaker. It would be a good bet that Dodson’s wife, former racer and current PASS 305 Sprint announcer Stephanie Dodson, will also be on hand.

Clinton County 410s: The show for the 410 sprints last Friday at Clinton County was something different for local race fans. The show drew a fine field of 34 cars, but it was a mix of several differing series and engines.

On a rough count, there were 17 cars in the field with 410 engines. Another 10 of the cars were either 358- or 360-engined cars. The rest of the field were the 305 sprints that compete regularly at the track.

Of the 24 cars that made the feature, 14 were 410s, 8 were either 360s or 358s, and two were 305s. In fact both 305s that made the show did so in their heat races, and one made the feature redraw with a top three heat finish. The top six finishers in the feature were all 410s.

Four of the top 10 feature finishers were Smiths, but none are related. Mark Smith was the winner with the Etters-based Ron Rutherford team; Ryan Smith was second; Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith was fifth; and Kyle Smith was 10th.