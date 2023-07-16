Hanover's Schuchart wins big at Ohio dirt track

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

It was a big week for racing in Ohio with Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway hosting the Eldora Million and the King’s Royal. It turned out to be an even bigger week for Hanover’s Logan Schuchart.

Schuchart earned a heat victory leading up to the Eldora Million and drew the pole position for the 50-lap main event. And when all was said and done, it was Schuchart collecting the $1,002,023 first prize.

Following Schuchart across the line in the event were Carson Macedo, Brad Sweet, David Gravel and Rico Abreu. Brent Marks was 11th, Hanover’s Jacob Allen 15th, Justin Whittall 16th and Kyle Reinhardt 17th.

FloRacing.com called the event the “richest event in Sprint Car racing history.” When Tony Stewart, Eldora Speedway and FloRacing announced the race in December, serving racers like Schuchart and others trying to make a good living was the overarching reason, according to the site.

“This team has come such a long way and I know I say it time and time again, but I hope any kid or person in general can know what I’m feeling right now, to win a race like this,” Schuchart was quoted as saying on FloRacing.com.

In the leadup to that event, things got started Tuesday at Attica for the Brad Doty Classic. NASCAR star Kyle Larson won that one over Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, Donny Schatz and Gravel. Hanover’s Schuchart was ninth, Hanover’s Allen 23rd and Brock Zearfoss 24th.

Things moved to Eldora on Wednesday for the Twin 25 lap qualifying races for the Eldroa Million. Those races split the field for two features with Sweet and Abreu taking the wins.

Friday was the Knight Before the King’s Royal, with Macedo taking the win over Sweet, Giovanni Scelzi, Abreu and Gravel. Marks was tenth, Schuchart 11th, Reinhardt 17th, Allen 18th, and Lance Dewease 23rd.

It all ended Saturday with the King’s Royal with Schatz taking the win over Marks, Gravel, Haudenschild and Larson. Dewease was 18th, and Shiloh’s Landon Myers 22nd.

Rahmer wins again at Lincoln: Three time defending track champion Freddie Rahmer raced to his eighth Lincoln Speedway sprint car win of the season Saturday evening. Rahmer took home $4,000 for the victory, his 10th overall this year.

York’s Glenndon Forsythe started from the pole position in the 30-lap feature event and took off in the early lead. As Forsythe led the event, Rahmer was working his way forward from the ninth starting spot. As the race continued under green flag conditions, Rahmer advanced to take the top spot from Forsythe on the 12th lap.

Several late-race incidents would bunch the field, but Rahmer held sway to score the win by nearly two seconds over a hotly contested battle for second spot.

In the end, Spring Grove teenager Cameron Smith would finish second with Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell and Tyler Ross in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Dominic Melair, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Brandon Rahmer and Forsythe. Norris was the race hard charger, coming from the 22nd starting spot.

The 20-lap feature for the 358 sprints turned into a real thriller, as Manchester teenager Logan Rumsey pulled out a .039 second win right at the finish line. Matt Findley led laps 1 through 11 and 16 to 19, while Cody Fletcher led laps 12 to15. Findley would finish second followed by Fletcher, Kody Hartlaub and Wellsville’s Chris Frank in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Steve Owings, Niki Young, Nash Ely, Chase Gutshall and David Holbrook.

Bill Brown Jr. won the 20 lap Classic car feature with a last-lap pass.

Wagner breaks through at Port: Five time defending track champion Logan Wagner finally got his first win of the 2023 racing season in Saturday’s sprint car feature at Port Royal. Wagner’s win was worth $5,000.

Wagner led last week’s winner and current point leader Devon Borden to the checkered, with Jeff Halligan, Michael Walter II and Gerard McIntyre Jr. in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lucas Wolfe, Blane Heimbach, Steve Buckwalter, Ryan Smith and Garrett Bard.

Kenny Heffner won the PASS 305 sprint feature with Zach Rhodes, Roger Irvine, Owen Dimm and Seth Schnoke in the top five.

Trent Brenneman was the limited late model winner over Shawn Shoemaker, Devin Hart, Kenny Yoder, and Jared Fulkrode.

Smith wins anniversary show: Mark Smith won the 35th Anniversary 410 sprint car show at Clinton County on Friday evening. Smith collected $4,000 for his victory in the track’s first 410 sprint feature of the season.

Smith started sixth and worked his way forward to take the lead from pole sitter Garrett Bard on the 23rd of 35 laps. Ryan Smith would finish second, with Bard, Billy Dietrich and Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Cody Flectcher, Will Brunson, Steve Buckwalter, Davie Franek and Kyle Smith.

Tanner Jones was the Central Pa Legends winner.

Thomas wins URC race: The URC 360 sprints raced at Middletown, New York’s Orange County Speedway on Saturday with Jordan Thomas taking the win over Danny Varin, Davie Franek, Billy VanInwegan and Adam Carberry.

On the same night URC regular Robbie Stillwaggon ventured to Woodhull, New York, to win the 360 sprint car feature there.

Other racing: The USAC East Coast 360 sprint cars raced at the Kutztown Action track Wednesday evening with Carmen Perigo Jr taking the win over Briggs Danner, Alex Bright, Joey Amentea and Chris Allen Jr.

Danny Kuriger won at Lernerville Friday and Austin McCarl was the Knoxville winner Saturday.