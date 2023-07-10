Weather still a factor for local racetracks

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The recent pattern of rain at race time just doesn’t seem to want to abate.

After PA Speedweek saw rain wipe out racing just as the cars took to the track at the last three scheduled shows, local fans were hoping maybe things would change. Instead, last Friday’s show at Williams Grove suffered much the same fate, although the rain did start a little sooner and the cars hadn’t quite made it to the track this time.

Sunday’s rain bagan early at Selinsgrove, and the program was canceled before anyone traveled there. The Selinsgrove program was to be a makeup of the rained-out Speedweek show, but without Speedweek points.

Selinsgrove’s promotional team is working to come up with a suitable makeup date for the makeup. Remember that Speedweek ended with a rain-date event at Port Royal last Tuesday after three consecutive rainouts.

One note about that event and moving forward to last Saturday evening’s racing (which, by the way, was held under much better weather conditions): In Tuesday’s Speedweek feature, two of the top drivers in the area this season had problems. Both Danny Dietrich and Devon Borden had major crashes at Port Royal Tuesday, which left their cars in pretty bad shape. Both had a lot of work to do to compete last weekend.

They must have done things right. Dietrich won Saturday’s race at Lincoln, while Borden was the winner at Port Royal. A great rebound for both drivers.

The week ahead: With this being the King’s Royal weekend at Eldora Speedway in Ohio, Williams Grove has elected to take this weekend off from racing. With the Grove dark for Friday evening, Clinton County has scheduled a special race for the 410 sprint cars.

In recent years, Clinton County has alternated between the 305 sprints and the limited late models as their main weekly class of racing. While the 410 sprints once raced there regularly, it has been a number of years since that happened. In recent years Clinton County, has hosted one 410 sprint car race a year. This year there will be two, starting with this Friday.

Joining the 410 sprints at Clinton County’s quarter-mile oval will be the Central PA Legends series cars.

The Saturday slate locally will look much as it always does. Lincoln Speedway will host the 410 sprints as its headline division. The 358 sprints and the Classic Cars will also compete in Lincoln’s Saturday show.

Port Royal also has the 410 sprints as its headline division Saturday. Also on the card with the sprint cars will be the PASS 305 sprints and the limited late models.

BAPS Motor Speedway will give the big cars a night off on Saturday in favor of the big event for the go-karts.

The limited late models and Central PA Legends series cars headline at Path Valley Saturday.

Sunday tribute: Hagerstown will take Saturday off to prepare for Sunday’s big Frank Sagi Tribute Race for the super late models. Sagi was the longtime announcer at Hagerstown. His son, Alan Sagi, himself a top driver for many years, puts together a big event each year in tribute to his late father.

In addition to added money for the racers, every Frank Sagi Tribute Race honors several living legends of the sport. This year, Lynn Paxton, Hal Browning and Gerry Fries are the three men to be honored.

Paxton needs no introduction here. The winner of well over 200 sprint car features, a number of late model features and even with a midget, Paxton is a member of both the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and the York County Racing Club Hall of Fame. He has also long been the driving force behind the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing.

Browning is an interesting story all his own. Venturing north from the Baltimore area, Browning was a top local competitor with the bugs and sprint cars in the 1960s and early 1970s. He then moved on to modified racing and eventually moved to Delaware. While there, he also started racing late models. A winner in the bugs, sprint cars, modifieds and late models, Browning continued racing into his 70s. He also competed in a few NASCAR Grand National Series races at Dover, Del., and eventually landed the job as the lead instructor at the Dover Downs NASCAR driving experience. Browning is also a member of the York County Racing Club’s Hall of Fame.

Fries was a top late model competitor in the late 1960s, '70s and '80s before stepping aside for his son Andy Fries to take over the driving chores. Andy still competes, and Andy’s son Josh is now the track manager at Hagerstown and heads up scoring duties there as well.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 7/8

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 860 9

2. 39M Anthony Macri 831 7

3. 48 Danny Dietrich 799 3

4. 23 Devon Borden 607 4

5. 19 Brent Marks 506 4

6. 69k Lance Dewease 373 3

7. 99m Kyle Moody 366 1

8. 13 Justin Peck 351 1

9. 2D Chase Dietz 343 2

10. 44 Dylan Norris 328 1

11. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 310 1

12. 45 Jeff Halligan 287 1

13. 11 T J Stutts 266

14. 5 Dylan Cisney 260 1

15. 5W Lucas Wolfe 245 1

16. 75/5 Tyler Ross 235

17. 55 Mike Wagner 230

17. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 229 1

19. 67 Justin Whittall 218

20. 5e Brandon Rahmer 189

21. 1x Chad Trout 164

22. 17e Steve Buckwalter 160 1

23. 12 Blane Heimbach 145 1

24. 26 Zeb Wise 144 1

25. 39T Cameron Smith 143