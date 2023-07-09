Danny Dietrich claims second Lincoln win of season

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Danny Dietrich raced to his second Lincoln Speedway 410 sprint car win of the season Saturday evening. His win was worth $4,000.

In victory lane, a subdued Dietrich offered an apology to his brother Billy Dietrich. While working his way forward from the 10th starting position, Danny and Billy tangled, with Billy dropping from the race.

Tyler Esh grabbed the early lead from the pole position and held the top spot until Danny Dietrich motored by on the 11th of 30 laps. From there Dietrich drove on to the victory, while the battle for second spot raged on. In the end, York’s Chase Dietz finished second after starting ninth, with Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. third (from eighth), and Freddie Rahmer fourth (from 14th). Esh completed the top five. Jordan Givler, hard charger Brandon Rahmer (20th to seventh), Aaron Bollinger, Dallas Schott and York’s Cory Haas completed the top 10.

Chase Gutshall led all 20 laps to score his first career 358 sprint car win. Gutshall moved from the super sportsman to the 358 sprints late last season. Kyle Spence finished second, with Scott Fisher, Frankie Herr and Doug Hammker in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Cody Fletcher, Niki Young, Wyatt Hinkle, Manchester’s Logan Rumsey and Nash Ely.

Borden victorious at Port Royal: Devon Borden raced to the $5,000 victory in Port Royal’s 410 sprint car feature Saturday. The win was Borden’s third at the Port this season.

TJ Stutts finished second with Blane Heimbach third. Lucas Wolfe and Gerard McIntyre Jr. completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were early leader Garrett Bard, Justin Whittall, Jeff Halligan, Mike Wagner and Dylan Cisney.

Bryan Bernheisel took top honors in the super late model feature event with Trevor Feathers, York’s Rick Eckert, Gregg Satterlee and Jeff Rine following.

Ryan Zook was the limited late model winner over Shawn Shoemaker, Taylor Farling, Trent Brenneman and Lane Snook.

Grove action rained out: Williams Grove was rained out on Friday evening.

Edkin wins at BAPS: Kenny Edkin was back in victory lane following the 25-lap super sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday. Edkin came from the 14th starting spot for the win.

Following Edkin to the line was Tony Jackson, with Matt Ondek, Jay Fannasy and Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Timmie Barrick, Mike Enders, John Edkin, Brogue’s Tyler Wolfor and York Haven’s Daniel John.

Dover’s Coleby Frye won the 50-lap limited late model feature run in honor of his uncle Smokey Frye. Frye’s victory came over Chad Smith, New Cumberland’s Matt Adams, Strinestown’s Tommy Slanker and Jared Miller.

Tanner Jones was the Central PA Legends winner over Chris Transeau, Chase Singletary, Devin Freise and Tavis Perry.

Hanover’s Danny Beard was the street stock winner over Jacob Toney, Jim Palm, York’s Russ Shoop and Brandon Wanner.

Etter’s Sam Rail topped the extreme stocks, followed by Hanover’s Jason Townsend, Blake Decker, York’s Patrick McClane and Tyler Knaub.

Reed nabs PASS 305 feature: Etters’ Austin Reed topped the PASS 305 sprint feature at Selinsgrove Saturday. Reed’s win came over Zach Rhodes, Doug Dodson, Kruz Kepner and Ken Duke Jr.

Shawn Miller was the limited late model winner over DJ Myers, Andrew Yoder, JR Toney and Jim Yoder.

Brad Mitch won the roadrunner feature.

Wise captures All Star victory: Zeb Wise won Friday’s All Star feature at Ransomville, New York, on Friday. Kerry Madsen, Chris Windom, Parker Price Miller and Nate Dussel followed. Brent Marks was eighth.

Saturday at Sharon, Ohio, Tyler Courtney was the All Star winner followed by Windom, Wise, Madsen and Dave Blaney. Marks was seventh.

Macedo rolls to WoO win: After a Friday rainout at Raceway 34 in Iowa, Carson Macedo won Saturday’s World of Outlaws feature at Wilmot, Wisconsin, on Saturday. Brad Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild, Donny Schatz and Kasey Kahne completed the top five. Brock Zearfoss was 11th, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart 12th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen 13th.

Other action: Craig Perigo won Saturday’s wingless super sportsman feature at Path Valley; Brian Brown was Saturday’s 410 sprint car winner at Knoxville; and AJ Flick bested Mark Smith and Dale Blaney at Lerneville in Friday’s 410 sprint car feature.